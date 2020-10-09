Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched at Rs 98.98 Lakh, Rs 34 Lakh Cheaper than Standard Variant

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has announced the introduction of a new variant for its flagship SUV offering Q8. Coming right at the onset of the festive season, the Audi Q8 series will now also have the new Audi Q8 Celebration variant which has been priced at Rs 98.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant will now be the entry point into the A8 lineup in India as previously, there was only one variant of the Q8 that was on sale and that costs Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). Other than the regular Q8 and the new Q8 Celebration, Audi also offers the performance version of the SUV which is called as the Audi RSQ8 and is priced at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom).

The Audi Q8 marks a price reduction in the price of the Q8 by a hefty margin of Rs 34 lakh. As a result, it skips on some of the features that the regular Q8 comes with. This includes swapping out the adaptive suspension with the standard suspension with damper control, replacing the Band & Olufsen audio system with the standard Audi sound system, matter black buttons on the steering of the Q8 Celebration instead of the aluminium ones in the Q8, 19-inch wheels instead of the 20-inch wheels and also, replacing the Audi Phone Box with the Audi Phone Box Light wireless charging system.

However, the Q8 is still packed to the brim features. This includes things like the Matrix LED headlamps, dual touchscreen, Audi virtual cockpit, panoramic sunroof, eight airbags, Park Assist, ambient-lighting and so on.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Traditionally, the festive season has been a strong sales period for the auto industry and we are extremely happy to introduce an addition to the Q-family – the Audi Q8 Celebration. Since its very successful launch in January earlier this year, the Audi Q8 has received an overwhelming response and we are confident that with the Audi Q8 Celebration we will now be able to widen the appeal of this irresistible Q model.”

There has been no change under the hood as the Q8 Celebration continues to be powered by the same 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that makes 340hp and 500Nm of torque, which makes the SUV capable of going from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. This engine comes with 8-speed automatic transmission with Audi’s permanent quattro all-wheel-drive system.