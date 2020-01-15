Audi Q8 Luxury SUV Launched in India at Rs 1.33 Crore, Virat Kohli Becomes the 1st Owner

Audi has launched the Q8 SUV in India at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). The car comes with a 3.0-litre TFSI engine that generates 340 hp and 500Nm that makes it capable of touching triple-digit speeds in 5.9 seconds.

Audi India also introduced Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) elements that give customers a look and feel of a car that can be configured before purchase. As part of the Digital Retail initiatives, customers can now purchase genuine Audi merchandise directly online from the Audi Shop.

Virat Kohli with Audi Q8. (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

On the outside, the car comes with a single frame octagonal grille. LED headlights flow into swell in the upper fender. The flare of the fender starts midway on the door & extends to integrate elegantly with the rear lift-gate. It gets pronounced air intakes that enhance the aggressive SUV character. Also on offer is standard HD Matrix LED Technology and continuous running LED strip with dynamic indicators.

On the inside, the car comes with wraparound design and driver-focussed cockpit design. There is plenty of customisation including customised contour seats with massage function and ventilation. It comes with a host of features including four-zone climate control and the air quality package with fragrance and ionizer. Dominating the dash is two touchscreen units. The one on top is a 10.1-inch unit that shows navigation controls and infotainment system. The one below is an 8.6-inch screen with car functionalities showing air-con and heating.

On the safety front, the car benefits from, 8 Airbags, Audi Park Assist and Electronic Stabilization Program.

