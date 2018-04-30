Audi R8 Art Car by Cartoonist Timo Wuerza and ABT Revealed for Auto Shows at Lake Wörth and Lake Constance

ABT Audi R8 by Timo Wuerz iun association with SIGNal Design GmbH. (Image: ABT Sportsline)

Tuning fans will have a tough decision to make in 2018: Not for the first time, the Tuning World Bodensee show at Lake Constance in Germany (10 - 13 May) and the legendary Wörthersee-Treffen at Lake Wörth in Austria (9 - 12 May) will overlap considerably. But you can only be in one place at a time, to witness a special car made by ABT Sportsline.ABT has roped in Cartoonist Timo Wuerz, who regularly creates drawings for international companies. He has designed the first ABT Art-Car based on the Audi R8 sportscar together with German film wrap specialist SIGNal Design GmbH from Schwäbisch Hall – and what a car it is! The motto of the hot R8 is: Nun meets Abt (“Abt” is the German word for “abbot”).The strictly limited performance cars ABT RS4-R and RS5-R are virtually technical twins, yet still completely different in the sum of all parts. While the Avant with 530 HP (390 kW) thanks to ABT Power will head to Austria, the equally well-endowed coupe will shoot straight to Friedrichshafen on Lake Constance.Compared to its slightly more practical station wagon cousin, it is two tenth of second faster when accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (0 - 62 mph): it accomplishes this standard sprint in just 3.6 seconds. When it comes to sound, however, the two agree: The ABT sport exhaust system, which is part of the performance concept, impresses with a fantastically charismatic V6 sound.Visually, both high-speed vehicles are equipped with similar styling elements from the Bavarian tuner: The aerodynamics packages each include ABT front lip, front flics, front grille with RS4-R or RS5-R logo and a rear skirt add on. Front blades and wheel arch vents can be added as optional extras. The rear spoiler and the sideblades are exclusively available for the RS5-R.The athletically styled ABT SPORT GR alloy rims, which enhance both vehicles, have a strongly concave rim base as their primary design feature. They are fitted on the ABT RS4-R for Lake Wörth in 20” and on the RS5-R for Friedrichshafen even in 21”.Additionally, the Bavarian tuner upgraded the standard suspension with ABT sports stabilizers and ABT height adjustable suspension springs. This means the two cars are not only ready for a comfortable “lake cruise”, but can easily handle even tight hairpin bends in the mountains.