Audi R8 V10 Worth Rs 2.7 Crore Inside Rs 5360 Crore 'Mall of the Millionaires' in Qatar, Doha - Image Gallery
Known as the “mall of millionaires”, the Al Hazm Mall is the result of a major investment of approximately $825 million.
Audi R8 V10 Plus and R8 V10 RWS inside the Al Hazm Mall. (Image: Auditography)
Photographer and videographer for the carmaker Audi, Auditography has been taking very unique photos of Audi cars, since 2013. First, he started with the Instagram account "MyQ5andDoha", where he took unique photos around the city of Doha and his Audi Q5. In 2014, as he started to take photos of other Audi cars, he created Auditography and changed his Instagram name, and also created a Facebook site, that had over 1 million fans by October 2017. Auditography is known for not only focus on the cars, but have unique locations around the world. Based in between Doha, Qatar and Malmö, Sweden he is travelling around the world to show and find special places to go with Audi cars too and this time the photographer did a shoot of Audi’s flagship car R8 V10 Plus and the rear-wheel-drive V10 RWS at Al Hazm Mall – Qatar, Doha and here are the images that you can’t miss out.
Audi R8 V10 Plus and R8 V10 RWS inside the Al Hazm Mall. (Image: Auditography)
Known as the “mall of millionaires”, the Al Hazm Mall is the result of a major investment of approximately $825 million. Inaugurated last year, the mall required a whopping 60,000 tons of stone and marble to design the building in European continental style with massive pillars, arches inside the large dome.
Audi R8 V10 Plus and R8 V10 RWS inside the Al Hazm Mall. (Image: Auditography)
The black Audi R8 with the silver side blades is the range-topping Plus version.
Audi R8 V10 Plus and R8 V10 RWS inside the Al Hazm Mall. (Image: Auditography)
The white Audi R8 with the red stripe is the new rear-wheel-drive version and it is the more exclusive of the two since it’s a special edition of which only 999 examples will ever be made.
Audi R8 V10 Plus and R8 V10 RWS inside the Al Hazm Mall. (Image: Auditography)
The cars traveled roughly 3,658 miles (5,888 kilometers) from the factory in Ingolstadt, Germany to Doha for this amazing photoshoot.
Audi R8 V10 Plus and R8 V10 RWS inside the Al Hazm Mall. (Image: Auditography)
The 2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus coupe can reach 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds, on the other hand, the 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS coupe ca sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds.
Audi R8 V10 Plus and R8 V10 RWS inside the Al Hazm Mall. (Image: Auditography)
