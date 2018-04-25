English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Audi Recalls About 1.2 Million Vehicles Over Coolant Pumps Issue
Audi recalled the same vehicles last year and dealers did a software update.
Audi RS5. (Image: Audi India)
Audi is recalling about 1.2 million cars and SUVs worldwide because the electric coolant pumps can overheat and possibly cause a fire. The recall covers the 2013 to 2016 A4, the 2013 to 2017 A5, the 2012 to 2015 A6, and the Q5 SUV from 2013 to 2017. All have 2-Liter turbocharged engines.
The Volkswagen luxury brand says in US government documents that the pumps can become blocked with cooling system debris, or moisture in the pump can cause an electrical short. An Audi spokesman in the U.S. said there have been reports of fires but he had no details.
Also Read: All-New Mitsubishi Outlander Bookings Officially Open in India
Dealers will replace the pumps at no cost to owners. The spokesman said Tuesday that redesigned parts won't be ready until November, but dealers will install a new version of the current pump until the redesigned ones are available.
Audi recalled the same vehicles last year and dealers did a software update. But the company says in documents posted Tuesday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that pump problems continued.
Also Read: Watch Maria Sharapova and Mark Webber Test Drive Porsche 911 GT2 RS [Video]
Audi will send out recall letters on or before June 11.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
The Volkswagen luxury brand says in US government documents that the pumps can become blocked with cooling system debris, or moisture in the pump can cause an electrical short. An Audi spokesman in the U.S. said there have been reports of fires but he had no details.
Also Read: All-New Mitsubishi Outlander Bookings Officially Open in India
Dealers will replace the pumps at no cost to owners. The spokesman said Tuesday that redesigned parts won't be ready until November, but dealers will install a new version of the current pump until the redesigned ones are available.
Audi recalled the same vehicles last year and dealers did a software update. But the company says in documents posted Tuesday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that pump problems continued.
Also Read: Watch Maria Sharapova and Mark Webber Test Drive Porsche 911 GT2 RS [Video]
Audi will send out recall letters on or before June 11.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India's First 2018 Maserati Ghibli Luxury Sports Sedan Worth Rs 1.42 Crore Delivered in Delhi
- Huawei P20 Pro First Impressions Review: All Flagship Elements Done Right
- IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai
- Avengers: Infinity War- A Brief Guide to the Infinity Stones And Why Thanos Wants Them
- When Coldplay's Chris Martin Sang Arijit Singh's Channa Mereya In Maiden India Concert