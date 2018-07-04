Audi Reveals E-Tron with Futuristic Cabin, Replaces Exterior Mirrors with Camera

Audi e-Tron with virtual cabin. (Image: Audi)

In the Royal Danish Playhouse in Copenhagen, Audi has showcased the interior of the Audi e-tron prototype for the first time. The all-electric powered full-size SUV wrapped in its specific e-tron camouflage, offers a new digital operating and display experience – a first volume-production car with virtual exterior mirrors, in addition to its generous space and the stylishly reduced design.The interior of the Audi e-tron prototype forms a large arc, the wraparound and envelops the extensive instrument panel with horizontal lines as far round as the sculptural door trims. It incorporates standard Audi virtual cockpit as well as the displays of the optional virtual exterior mirrors. These mirrors will be making their world premiere in the volume-production version of the Audi e-tron prototype.The virtual exterior mirrors not only provide a new technology experience, but also practical benefits in terms of comfort and safety. Their flat support integrates a small camera whose image is digitally processed and shown on high-contrast 7-inch OLED displays in the interior. The driver can enter different settings using the touchscreen function.The image detail can be moved, providing the required field of vision, while the user can also zoom in and out of the image. The driver can choose from three views in the MMI system for different situations – for highway driving, for turning and for parking.With its long wheelbase of 2,928 millimeters (9.6 ft), the Audi e-tron prototype has ample space for five occupants. Its body has special soundproofing and sealing in all zones that couldtransmit noise interference. The wind noise, which dominates the acoustic perception at speeds from around 85 km/h (52.8 mph), barely gets through to the occupants.