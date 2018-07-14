Audi Rolls-Out 2018 Mobile Terminal Tour, To Visit 20 cities

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has announced the roll-out of the Audi Mobile Terminal tour for 2018. Introduced in 2015 the Audi Mobile Terminal, based on the Audi Terminal concept, is a fully functional mobile showroom designed to provide complete Audi experience to the customers - whether in a metropolis or at a non-metro. Beginning with its 2018 season, the Audi Mobile Terminal will visit 20 cities with the first showcase being held at Agra between 14th and 15th July, 2018.“Reaching out to the Indian hinterland is one of our focus areas as the customers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities exhibit rising aspirations for luxury cars and expect similar luxury experience offered as standard. Making the brand available and accessible for these customers is vital for us as we are witnessing increasing contribution to volumes from these cities. Audi Mobile Terminal has been a successful initiative as it takes the Audi brand right to the customer doorstep and offers them an unparalleled luxury buying experience as offered anywhere from Audi in India,” said Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.Complete with car on display, Audi Exclusive elements and an Audi Lounge, the Audi Mobile Terminal takes the brand to the doorstep of the Audi customer, while showcasing Audi brand values experientially. Besides this, the Audi Collection, Audi Genuine Accessories and new digital developments are shown.The Audi Mobile Terminal concept serves as a hub for conducting test drives and enables customers and prospects to connect with Audi dealers for enquiries, new bookings and after-sales support, in the comfort of the Audi Lounge.Convenient to set-up and easily movable across locations, the Audi Mobile Terminal will be showcased to customers over two or three days in each targeted city in association with the Audi dealer partners. Over 6000 customers visited the Audi Mobile Terminal in 2015, 2016 and 2017.