Audi RS 5 Sportback Launched in India at Rs 1.04 Crore, Gets 450 HP Power Output

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer has launched the Audi RS 5 Sportback in India. The Audi RS 5 Sportback is being brought to India via the CBU route and is priced at INR 1.04 Crore Ex-Showroom (Introductory Price). It is powered by a 2.9 L V6 twin-turbo TFSI engine that produces 450 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque. The Sportback goes from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 3.9 seconds and hits a top speed of 250 km/h.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are thrilled to launch the sporty spearhead of the product line – the Audi RS 5 Sportback in India. The Audi RS 5 is coming to India as a Sportback, for the very first time and will be the perfect choice for customers who want the Audi RS DNA in addition to everyday practicality.

The Audi RS 5 Sportback is a superlative all-rounder, which is built with just the right mix of aggressive styling, heart-pumping performance, and opulent luxury which will garner tremendous affinity with performance car customers and existing Audi customers in India.”

The driver can choose between 2 RS modes through the Multifunction Steering Wheel, which calibrates the power curve of the engine, shifting of the transmission and steering sensitivity. The quattro permanent all-wheel drive, with self-locking center differential, optimises power delivery between the front and rear axles according to the driving conditions.

At the exterior, the Audi RS 5 Sportback gets a new single-frame which encases the glossy black RS honeycomb grille which is specific for the RS models. Then there are the Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators and the headlight washer system. At the sides are the flared wheel arches that encase the meaty 48.26 cms (19”) 10 spoke alloy wheels and the frameless doors, while the rear gets LED combination lamps with dynamic turn signals and the surface mounted spoiler.

The Audi RS 5 Sportback is available in the following colours: Nardo Gray, Turbo Blue, Tango Red, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Navarra Blue, Sonoma Green, Daytona Grey.

Inside the cabin is the Black and rock gray theme with Alcantara/leather interiors with decorative aluminium inlays. The front driver seat has pneumatically adjustable lumbar support with massage function. Features include 3-zone air-conditioning, ambient lighting, Audi virtual cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch features.

