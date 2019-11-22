Audi RS Q8 SUV Launched at Rs 1.1 Crore, Delivers 600 HP Output

Audi has launched the RS Q8 at 127,000 euros. The Audi RS Q8 is the top model in the Q product line. The new Audi RS Q8 will arrive at dealerships in Germany and other European countries during the first quarter of 2020. Prices in Germany for the sporty SUV coupe start at 127,000 euros.

The 4.0 litre V8 in the new Audi RS Q8 delivers 600 hp and 800 Nm of torque between 2,200 and 4,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62.0 mph) in just 3.8 seconds and to 200 km/h (124.3 mph) in 13.7 seconds. The 250 km/h (155.3 mph) top speed is electronically governed.

Its mild-hybrid system (MHEV) is based on a 48-volt main electrical system. The core of the MHEV is a belt alternator-starter connected to the crankshaft. During deceleration and braking, it can recover up to 12 kW of power and store it in the compact lithium-ion battery. If the driver takes their foot off the accelerator at a speed between 55 and 160 km/h (34.2 to 99.4 mph), the drive management selects one of two solutions depending on the driving situation and the current setting of the Audi drive select dynamic handling system: The new RS Q8 recuperates or coasts for up to 40 seconds with the engine off. The belt alternator starter starts the engine within fractions of a second when the accelerator is actuated. MHEV technology allows for start/stop operation at a speed of up to 22 km/h (13.7 mph). The mild-hybrid system is connected to the camera sensors for even greater efficiency. When stopped, the engine starts up while the brake pedal is still depressed as soon as the front camera detects that the vehicle in front of the new RS Q8 begins to move.

The power of the 4.0 TFSI flows to the Quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system via the standard eight-speed Tiptronic. Configured as a planetary gear, the purely mechanical centre differential typically distributes the drive power in a 40:60 ratio to the front and rear axles. In the event of slip, more drive torque automatically goes to the axle with the better traction. Up to 70 per cent can be directed to the front wheels and up to 85 per cent to the rear wheels.

The headlining is optionally available in lunar silver cloth, Alcantara lunar silver or Alcantara black. The slim instrument panel and the strong horizontal lines convey a feeling of spaciousness. The central element in the cockpit is the top MMI touch response display. With its black-panel look, it almost dissolves into a large, black surface when switched off.

Special RS displays in the Audi virtual cockpit and MMI display provide information on such things as tire pressure, torque, output, temperature, lap times and g-forces. The shift light display prompts the driver to upshift when the rev limit is reached. The optional head-up display also offers several RS-specific graphics.

The seats in black pearl Nappa leather/Alcantara with RS embossing fit perfectly into the athletic ambiance of the large SUV coupe. An even more luxurious option are the RS sport seats in Valcona leather with a honeycomb pattern and RS embossing. In addition to a massage function, the RS sport seats are perforated to also provide ventilation.

The new Audi RS Q8 supports the driver in many situations. The comprehensive range of over 30 assist systems includes such things as the adaptive cruise assist, efficiency assist, intersection assist, lane change warning and 360 degree cameras.

On the German market, the RS Q8 comes standard with the top-of-the-line infotainment system, MMI navigation plus. It includes the Audi connect data transfer module with the LTE Advanced standard and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The navigation system learns the driver’s preferences from the routes driven and can therefore make intelligent suggestions. The online services from Audi connect add predictive features to the route planning process.

The new RS Q8 will arrive at dealerships in Germany and other European countries during the first quarter of 2020.

