Audi Seeks Stable Central Policy Before Electric Vehicle Push
German luxury carmaker Audi said that the government has to first formulate a clear policy to avoid any confusion amongst manufacturers and set up enough charging stations.
Audi logo. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo: Reuters)
Reiterating its commitment to roll out the first electric car by 2020, German luxury carmaker Audi said that to achieve this, the government has to first formulate a clear policy to avoid any confusion amongst manufacturers and set up enough charging stations. "Launching an electric vehicle is easy, but where would I charge the batteries while going long distances? Setting up such infrastructure has to happen. "This is something where there should be a push by the Centre," Audi India head Rahil Ansari said here while launching a petrol variant of SUV Q5 priced at Rs 55.27 lakh.
"We would appreciate if there is a Central policy for EVs. Initial discussions on having a Central policy did not happen. We believe that such policy makes sense because you get to know the basic framework and what is happening," he pointed out. Ansari also announced that Audi India would launch its battery-powered car "latest by 2020" but expressed apprehension as there is no policy in place for such vehicles at present. "Let's assume we have launched an EV in 2020. And, in 2021, there will be a policy that opposes the car we launched a year back. Then, there will be a problem," said Ansari but was quick to add that Audi will go ahead with the launch even if the government does not come up with a policy by 2020.
Ansari said they will be keen to launch high voltage batteries which would enable a car to cover around 500 km in one charge.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
