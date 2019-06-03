English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Audi Slashes Price of A3 Sedan by Rs 5 Lakh, to Start from Rs 28.9 Lakh
The new discount comes on account of the A3 sedan completing five years in the Indian market.
Audi A3 sedan (Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Celebrating five years of the A3 sedan in the Indian market, Audi India has announced a price update on the model offering it at a starting price of Rs 28.9 lakh. The A3 35 TFSI Premium Plus which was earlier sold at Rs 33.1 lakh will now be on sale for Rs 28.9 lakh. Meanwhile, the price for the 35 TDI Premium Plus has been brought down by Rs 4.9 lakh from Rs 34.9 lakh to Rs 29.9 lakh. All the other variants including the 35 TFSI Technology and the 35 TDI Technology has undergone a price drop of at least Rs 4 lakh.
The Audi A3 sedan is available in two engine options - the 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI engine (35 TDI) which produces a maximum power of 143hp and the 1.4-litre TFSI engine (35 TFSI), which produces a maximum power of 150hp. The Audi A3 35 TFSI also comes with an intelligent engine and has Cylinder on Demand (COD) efficiency technology. The Audi A3 sedan has a remarkable fuel efficiency of 19.2 kmpl (A3 35 TFSI) and 20.38 kmpl (A3 35 TDI) as per ARAI certification.
The Audi A3 sedan features Panoramic Sunroof, Audi Phone box with wireless charging, 2 Zone AC with rear vents and Entry LED lights. The S line package is now available in the Audi A3 sedan and boasts of S line front and rear bumpers and side skirts, S line radiator grille, S line rear diffuser, tailpipes in chrome, illuminated door sill trim with S logo and S line badge on the front fenders.
The Audi A3 sedan is available in two engine options - the 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI engine (35 TDI) which produces a maximum power of 143hp and the 1.4-litre TFSI engine (35 TFSI), which produces a maximum power of 150hp. The Audi A3 35 TFSI also comes with an intelligent engine and has Cylinder on Demand (COD) efficiency technology. The Audi A3 sedan has a remarkable fuel efficiency of 19.2 kmpl (A3 35 TFSI) and 20.38 kmpl (A3 35 TDI) as per ARAI certification.
The Audi A3 sedan features Panoramic Sunroof, Audi Phone box with wireless charging, 2 Zone AC with rear vents and Entry LED lights. The S line package is now available in the Audi A3 sedan and boasts of S line front and rear bumpers and side skirts, S line radiator grille, S line rear diffuser, tailpipes in chrome, illuminated door sill trim with S logo and S line badge on the front fenders.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Your Facebook, Twitter And Instagram: What Social Media Screening For US Visa Means
- Inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Exotic Vacation With Taimur, See Pics
- Brazilian Police to Probe Neymar for Releasing Private Pictures of Rape Accuser
- Aamir Khan Wonders How Son Junaid Charmed Rani Mukerji, See Pic
- Tendulkar Reveals How Phone Call From Richards Changed His Mind in 2007
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results