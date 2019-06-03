Take the pledge to vote

Audi Slashes Price of A3 Sedan by Rs 5 Lakh, to Start from Rs 28.9 Lakh

The new discount comes on account of the A3 sedan completing five years in the Indian market.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
Audi A3 sedan (Image: News18.com)
Celebrating five years of the A3 sedan in the Indian market, Audi India has announced a price update on the model offering it at a starting price of Rs 28.9 lakh. The A3 35 TFSI Premium Plus which was earlier sold at Rs 33.1 lakh will now be on sale for Rs 28.9 lakh. Meanwhile, the price for the 35 TDI Premium Plus has been brought down by Rs 4.9 lakh from Rs 34.9 lakh to Rs 29.9 lakh. All the other variants including the 35 TFSI Technology and the 35 TDI Technology has undergone a price drop of at least Rs 4 lakh.

The Audi A3 sedan is available in two engine options - the 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI engine (35 TDI) which produces a maximum power of 143hp and the 1.4-litre TFSI engine (35 TFSI), which produces a maximum power of 150hp. The Audi A3 35 TFSI also comes with an intelligent engine and has Cylinder on Demand (COD) efficiency technology. The Audi A3 sedan has a remarkable fuel efficiency of 19.2 kmpl (A3 35 TFSI) and 20.38 kmpl (A3 35 TDI) as per ARAI certification.

The Audi A3 sedan features Panoramic Sunroof, Audi Phone box with wireless charging, 2 Zone AC with rear vents and Entry LED lights. The S line package is now available in the Audi A3 sedan and boasts of S line front and rear bumpers and side skirts, S line radiator grille, S line rear diffuser, tailpipes in chrome, illuminated door sill trim with S logo and S line badge on the front fenders.



| Edited by: Anirudh SK
