Audi to Offer Host of Digital Solutions of E-Tron Electric SUV - Check List Here

Audi has announced a host of digital initiatives as a prelude to the launch of the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 on July 22, 2021. These digital, customer-centric solutions include a Savings and Range Calculator, Charging Time Calculator, Audi e-tron Hub, e-tron on Audi Shop, Digital Retail and a State-of-Charge relay – all of this on ‘myAudi Connect’.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Balbir Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Customer Centricity is integral to our strategy. In line with this, we are offering several digital solutions for our EV customers to make their ownership experience, hassle-free and enjoyable. Our digital solutions will help customers be informed about the current charge available, the range that can be covered keeping real-time driving conditions in mind, and the distance to the nearest compatible charging station, in case a charge is needed. In additon, the ‘myAudi Connect’ app has a dedicated Audi e-tron Hub that gives complete access to guides on Audi e-tron basics like setting up the charging equipment, setting recuperation levels and learning how to maximize range on your Audi e-tron. With solutions like these, we aim to eliminate range anxiety and make this EV journey a memorable one.”

Saving Calculator: Customers can quantify their savings on cost and environment by making use of the savings calculator. More so, customers can use the savings calculator to know the estimated reduction in carbon emission (kilograms of CO2) and monetary saving in rupees on every kilometre driven when compared to a conventional engine.

Range Calculator and Charging time Calculator: This calculator takes into account the different driving modes like auto, efficiency and economy and factors in where your Audi e-tron is being driven(city roads, highways, expressways) to give you an instant estimate of distance you can cover with your Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback.

The time taken to charge your Audi e-tron depends on the capacity of charger, socket utilized and where you charge your Audi e-tron – home or public charge station.

Audi e-tron Hub: A complete repository about the Audi e-tron inclduing comprehensive and short video guides on Audi e-tron basics like setting up the charging equipment, setting recuperation levels and learning how to maximize range (distance) on your Audi e-tron all aggregated in one tab. Potential customers can conduct a Audi mobility check to ensure their parking can support an electric car charger.

Road Side Assistance: Owners get access to 24*7 Road Side Assistance through one click on the ‘myAudi Connect’ app in the unlikely event of them needing mechanical assistance or intervention. There is also 24*7 WhatsApp support available.

Chargers near me and Audi EV charging stations: Via the ‘myAudi Connect’ app, Audi EV owners can get a reference to all the charging stations compatible with Audi e-tron. The application will automatically suggest compatible chargers near to the customers location and customers can thereafter, even share the suggested locations over WhatsApp. With a view towards faster adoption and proliferation of electric vehicle technology, this tool is also being made available on the Audi India brand website and “myAudi Connect” app for a user of any electric car to utilize as a ready reference.

Audi e-tron on Audi Shop: Customers can purchase exclusive Audi e-tron branded accessories, merchandise and if needed an additional charger on Audi Shop.

Digital Retail: Customers can visit their nearest Audi India dealership to experience the Audi Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

State-of-Charge on myAudi Connect As a roadmap feature on the myAudi Connect will have a relay of the current charge level of your Audi e-tron along with distance-to-empty or the kilometers that can be drive basis the charge available. This will be very convenient for customers to remotely manage their Audi e-tron and further alleviate range-anxiety.

