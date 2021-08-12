Audi Unveils Skysphere Concept Car, Highlights Modular Electric Autonomous Vehicles

Audi has unveiled the first member of a new lineage of concept vehicles, called the Skysphere. The German carmaker has taken the wraps off its concept offering at Monterey Auto Week, on the legendary fairways of the Pebble Beach golf course. According to Audi, the electric-powered two-door convertible spectacular roadster has few special characteristics – with a flick of a switch it can change its wheelbase and transform into a grand tourer (GT) on demand.

The German automobile manufacturer said this was created to offer two different driving sensations, especially for those enthusiasts who seek best of both worlds. They achieved this feat by a sophisticated mechanism, where the body and frame parts slide into one another and vary the length of the vehicle.

The Skysphere’s wheelbase stands at 4,940 mm and it can be stretched by another 250 mm to reach 5,190 mm. Similarly, the ground clearance can also be raised by at least 10 mm to improve comfort and dynamic performance of the new car.

The Audi Skysphere gets a futuristic electric car design -it has a singleframe front grille which can be illuminated. The panel is fully covered with several LEDs for a unique light sequence as well. On the sides, the extensive curves and large flared wheel arches gives the car a masculine appeal. The Skysphere stands raised on a set of 23-inch wheels which have been inspired by the wire-spoked designs from the past.

Notably, it also offers Level 4 autonomy -in the GT mode, the steering wheel and pedals retract under the dashboard to create an opening and more space inside the cabin. The autonomous drive mode is also capable of picking up its passengers based on their current location and can independently handle parking and charging.

The interior is a bright and spacious cabin, the seats are wrapped in sustainably produced microfiber fabric. Environmentally certified eucalyptus wood and synthetic leather are other sustainable manufacturing materials that also find their way inside.

The Skysphere EV concept has an electric motor located on the rear axle, which supplies 624 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. The weight distribution of 60 per cent towards the rear axle not only provides ample traction, but it also lets the roadster sprint from 0-100kmph in just four seconds. The company noted that the car’s battery capacity is 80 kWh, which allows a range of more than 500 kms, according to the WLTP standard using the GT program.

