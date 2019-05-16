Audi Unveils the New A4 Sedan with New Styling and a Mild-Hybrid Powertrain

The brand's bestseller, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, has been refreshed, notably gaining a new stylistic identity and an innovative mild-hybrid (MHEV) electrification system. The new A4 line is due out later in 2019.In terms of exterior styling, the 2020 Audi A4 has a more dynamic look, with its broader, flatter grille and 100% LED headlights with automatic high beam. On the inside, drivers can enjoy the new MMI (Multi Media Interface) connected system, piloted via a touch display or voice controls.The myAudi app connects the driver's smartphone to the vehicle with seamless ease, allowing up to 14 users to store their preferred settings and individual profiles. Meanwhile, the Audi connect key option lets drivers lock or unlock the vehicle and start the engine using a compatible Android smartphone.At launch, the new Audi A4 will be offered with six turbocharged engines -- including gasoline and diesel options -- with power outputs from 150 to 347 horsepower. Later, Audi will add two more turbo engines, the 30 TDI and 35 TDI, offering 136 and 163 horsepower respectively. With the exception of the TFSI entry-level engine, all will be accompanied by an automatic transmission. Note that the A4 family's two sporty models, the Audi S4 TDI and S4 TDI Avant, will be equipped with a 347-horsepower V6 diesel engine promising 0-100km/h acceleration in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.In the end, the biggest new feature of this updated Audi A4 is electrification with mild-hybrid technology, based on 12 volts. This helps cut fuel consumption slightly, by around 0.3 liters per 100 km according to the German automaker.This restyled Audi A4 is expected in dealerships in fall 2019, after the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany. Pricing is yet to be announced. At launch, the brand will put out an "edition one" version, available as a sedan or a station wagon, and with a choice of three engines.