Audi Unveils ‘Workshop First’ Strategy in India, Opens Audi Service Vijayawada
Under the Workshop First strategy, Audi inaugurated the new service facility in Vijayawada even before opening a showroom in the city.
Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition. (Photo: Audi India)
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer announced the opening of the Audi Service Vijayawada under its ‘Workshop First’ strategy, as a part of its customer delight initiative in India. Under the ‘Workshop First’ strategy, Audi inaugurated the new service facility in Vijayawada even before opening a showroom in the city. Spread over a total area of 9600 square feet, the workshop has a capacity to service 14 cars per day in a single shift on a total of 7 bays. Under the ‘Workshop First’ strategy, Audi will enter the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities with a ‘Service First promise’ by inaugurating a workshop first, a gradual plan to establish a showroom follows after the establishment of a higher car penetration in the market.
Audi kicks off its ‘Workshop First’ Strategy in India. (Image: Audi)
“The customer is at the core of what we do at Audi and we are committed towards having a customer as part of the Audi family. They should stay with the brand once they join the Audi brand and for that, service is as important as product excellence. The ‘Workshop First’ strategy, which focuses on customer’s service needs right from the Day 1 is a strategic approach to our network strategy by offering our customers easy access to world-class service facilities that the brand Audi stands for globally."
He also said, "The Audi Service Vijayawada facility will further consolidate our commitment towards providing exceptional service to our customers in this region. Creating additional touchpoints for delivering service is a clear activity and commitment towards customer centricity as we go to where the market and where customers require us to be,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.
“Our philosophy of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ is not just about advancement, but also about the perfection we strive for in our service standards. With Audi Service Vijayawada, we are expanding our network in the southern region and consolidating our commitment towards giving the best luxury experience to our customers in this region,” added Ansari.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Sanghvi- Dealer Principal, Audi Service Vijayawada said “The new service facility in Vijayawada will abide by the promise of offering the best luxury experience which is commensurate with the perfection that Audi brand stands for. We are looking forward to delight our customers with this new service facility and we will be also catering to our customers who are situated in the region around Vijayawada.”
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
