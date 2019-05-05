English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Audi Weekender 2019 to Be Held in Five Cities Across India
The Audi Weekender is a driving experience for Audi customers, fans and their families.
Audi Weekender 2019 kicked off in Pune on May 4. (Image: Audi)
Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, announced the roll-out of the fourth season of the Audi Weekender program on 4th May from Pune, Maharashtra. The Audi Weekender is a driving experience for Audi customers, fans and their families to get an opportunity to experience the line up of Audi performance range in India – Audi R8, Audi RS 7 Performance, Audi RS 6 Avant, Audi RS 5 and Audi S5 under the guidance of internationally trained instructors. At the same time, customers get to experience and hone their skills on the Quattro capabilities of the Audi ‘Q’ Range – Audi Q3, Audi Q5, Audi Q7 on a specially created off-road track. Internationally trained Audi experts also demonstrate the refined driving and handling of the Audi ‘A’ range – Audi A3, Audi A4, Audi A5, Audi A6 on a scenic drive.
Audi Weekender 2019. (Image: Audi)
“Audi Weekender is the perfect platform for customers to experience the progressiveness of the brand Audi. This one-of-a-kind program offers a unique opportunity to test the quattro capabilities of the Audi Q range in a specially curated off-road track. The customers also learn the tricks of handling the Audi A range of sedans and Audi R/RS range of sportscars in extreme conditions and witness the brand with the four rings in action while learning the safe driving techniques. This season, the weekends get a whole new appeal when it is the Audi Weekender. From slalom exercises with the A range, off-road rumblers and steep hill climbs with the Q range to pushing our performance car range to their farthest limits, we believe that this is the perfect recipe for an exhilarating weekend for Audi customers and fans,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.
“Customer engagement is the key to being accessible as brand to our fans; we began the year with the Audi Quattro Cup 2019 edition, which is celebrating its India finals this weekend in Bengaluru. With the start of the Audi Weekender, we begin with the next phase of our experiential marketing calendar for the year. The Audi family is a close-knit one and we want the customers to feel cherished at every single touch point in their journey with our brand,” added Mr. Ansari.
Audi Weekender 2019. (Image: Audi)
