1-min read

August 2019 Passenger Vehicles Sales Down by 30.9 Percent for Tenth Consecutive Month

Maruti Suzuki continued its negative trajectory with a drop of 36 per cent while Tata Motors suffered the heaviest blow with a 60 per cent drop.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
August 2019 Passenger Vehicles Sales Down by 30.9 Percent for Tenth Consecutive Month
Image for representation. (Reuters File Photo)
Declining for the tenth consecutive month, domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales dropped 30.9 per cent to 1,95,558 units in August, from 2,82,809 units in the same period a year ago.

In terms of year-on-year comparison, India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki saw a dip of 36 per cent from 1,45,624 units last year to 39,173 models sold this year. However, the heaviest blow was to Tata Motors which reported a decline of 60 per cent in August 2019 with with a sale of just 7,316 models as compared to the 18,420 models last year.

Compared to the performance last year, Skoda suffered the least dip with 12.5 per cent after it sold 1,164 models this year as compared to the 1,330 models sold in 2018. Followed by Korean manufacturer Hyundai which reported a loss of 17 per cent since last year a sale of 13,150 models this year as compared to the 45,801 models sold last year.

Honda continued its negative trajectory with a Y-o-Y decline of 51.3 per cent while Nissan and Fiat trailed closely with 54.5 per cent and 56.5 percent respectively. Renault dipped 13.1 per cent this year while Toyota suffered a loss of 24.3 per cent.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.71 per cent to 18,25,148 units from 22,45,223 units in July 2018, it added. In fact, all vehicle categories witnessed a decline in sales during the month.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
