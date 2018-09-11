English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
August Domestic Passenger Vehicles' Sales Down 2.46%

The off-take of the sub-segment such as passenger cars dipped by 1.03 percent during the month under review to 1,96,847 units.

IANS

Updated:September 11, 2018, 1:53 PM IST
(Image for representational purpose/Reuters)
Sales of domestic passenger vehicles declined by 2.46 percent in August 2018, data showed on Tuesday.

According to the data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), sales of passenger vehicles -- cars, utility vehicles and vans -- slipped by 2.46 percent to 2,87,186 units from 2,94,416 units sold in the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly, utility vehicles' sales declined in August. The off-take was lower by 7.11 percent during the month to 73,073 units.

However, sales of vans increased by 2.41 percent to 17,266 units.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
