Aurus Senat To Make European Debut at 2018 Geneva Motor Show

One curiosity awaiting visitors to the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, March 7-17, 2019, will be Aurus -- the new Russian automaker supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade -- which is set to make its European debut.New cars from Aurus will make their European debut during the 89th International Motor Show in Geneva. The models premiering at the Swiss event are the Aurus Senat and Senat Limousine, two executive-class sedans featuring the latest cutting-edge technology developed by NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute) in Moscow.Currently, the best ambassador for the brand is none other than the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who has made the Senat Limousine his official state car. With styling reminiscent of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, this particular model is evidently an armored and customized version, featuring a hybrid powertrain of almost 600 horsepower.The automaker has announced that its entire production for the next two years has already been sold, although that isn't likely to represent more than 200 vehicles in total, the majority of which are expected to be purchased by the government.While the Aurus Senat will be on show in Geneva, it will only be on sale in Russia for the time being. In the future, Aurus is expected to start producing cars more tailored to the general public, such as sedans, MPVs and SUVs.The 89th Geneva Motor show runs March 7-17, 2019, at Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland.