English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aurus Senat To Make European Debut at 2018 Geneva Motor Show
The 89th Geneva Motor show runs March 7-17, 2019, at Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland.
The Aurus Senat is heading to the Geneva Motor Show, (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
One curiosity awaiting visitors to the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, March 7-17, 2019, will be Aurus -- the new Russian automaker supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade -- which is set to make its European debut.
New cars from Aurus will make their European debut during the 89th International Motor Show in Geneva. The models premiering at the Swiss event are the Aurus Senat and Senat Limousine, two executive-class sedans featuring the latest cutting-edge technology developed by NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute) in Moscow.
Currently, the best ambassador for the brand is none other than the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who has made the Senat Limousine his official state car. With styling reminiscent of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, this particular model is evidently an armored and customized version, featuring a hybrid powertrain of almost 600 horsepower.
The automaker has announced that its entire production for the next two years has already been sold, although that isn't likely to represent more than 200 vehicles in total, the majority of which are expected to be purchased by the government.
While the Aurus Senat will be on show in Geneva, it will only be on sale in Russia for the time being. In the future, Aurus is expected to start producing cars more tailored to the general public, such as sedans, MPVs and SUVs.
The 89th Geneva Motor show runs March 7-17, 2019, at Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland.
New cars from Aurus will make their European debut during the 89th International Motor Show in Geneva. The models premiering at the Swiss event are the Aurus Senat and Senat Limousine, two executive-class sedans featuring the latest cutting-edge technology developed by NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute) in Moscow.
Currently, the best ambassador for the brand is none other than the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who has made the Senat Limousine his official state car. With styling reminiscent of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, this particular model is evidently an armored and customized version, featuring a hybrid powertrain of almost 600 horsepower.
The automaker has announced that its entire production for the next two years has already been sold, although that isn't likely to represent more than 200 vehicles in total, the majority of which are expected to be purchased by the government.
While the Aurus Senat will be on show in Geneva, it will only be on sale in Russia for the time being. In the future, Aurus is expected to start producing cars more tailored to the general public, such as sedans, MPVs and SUVs.
The 89th Geneva Motor show runs March 7-17, 2019, at Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thanksgiving: Barack Obama Crashes Chicago Food Bank to Spread Some Holiday Cheer
- God is Neither Man Nor Woman but Is Gender Neutral, Says Archbishop of Canterbury
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Vows to Race Again After Surviving Horror Crash
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Vs OnePlus 6T: The New Alternate Flagship Smartphone Battle
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Variant Will Reportedly Have Six Cameras: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...