Watch Australian Cricket Legend Matthew Hayden Talk About Mahindra XUV500 and Scorpio Pickup
Australian cricketing legend Matthew Hayden, who has been the brand ambassador of Mahindra Australia for a few years now, recently featured in one of the company’s video speaking about the new 2019 XUV500 and the Scorpio pick-up truck that is sold in the Australian market. In the video, Hayden highlights reasons why the XUV500 makes up for a perfect family vehicle, case in point – the extra boot capacity and the third-row seating that adds to its practicality. The left-handed batsman continues to say that he has been using the vehicle to drop off kids to school and that the extra space proves to be useful to accommodate the bags and other items.
The Mahindra XUV500 available in Australia is the pre-facelift version that comes void of the latest grille, and other updates available in India. Powering the Australian XUV500 is the 2.2-litre mHawk petrol engine that produces 140hp at 3,750rpm and peak torque of 330Nm between 1,600 and 2,800rpm. Unlike the Indian models, the Australian XUV500 benefits from an all-wheel-drive system alongside with a single 6-speed automatic transmission.
In a similar video, Hayden also talks about the Mahindra PickUp truck (Scorpio Gateway in India) saying the car is a real “head turner”. Unlike the Scorpio on which it is based on, the PickUp gets a new front fascia. It shares its heart with the Scorpio, which means it gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that delivers a maximum of 138hp and 320Nm of torque. Additionally, Hayden explains that the PickUp is people’s favourite for its great value-for-money, quality and looks.
