Australian Health Minister Rejects Calls to Lift Air Travel Restrictions Amid Pressure from Govt Officials

Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt has revealed that a cap on international arrivals may not be lifted until the Covid-19 outbreak in the worst-hit state of Victoria is brought under control. The government is facing increasing pressure to lift its travel restrictions that ban Australians from leaving the country and caps the number of returning citizens allowed to enter the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

The cap was introduced in July to reduce pressure on the hotel quarantine system after Victoria stopped taking returned travellers but thousands of Australians overseas said the ban has left them stranded with airlines rationing seats and prioritizing business class passengers.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the cap would remain in place for "some months". In a statement on Monday, Hunt said that it would not be lifted until Melbourne Airport, Australia's second-biggest airport, was operational again.

Also Watch:

Members of the government have joined calls for the cap to be lifted after being inundated by complaints from constituents stuck overseas. "My office, like so many of our embassies and other MPs, have had direct representations from Australians unable to secure a flight home," said Bridget McKenzie, the former Minister for Sport and Agriculture.

"This is a result of caps and excessive pricing." As of Tuesday, Australia's overall coronavirus caseload stood at 23,599, with 421 deaths. Victoria accounts for 17,027 of the total cases, with 334 fatalities.