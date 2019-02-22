English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australian Vehicle Owners Can Now Put Emojis on Their Number Plates
You won't be having to report any emoji-including registration numbers to the police when you get rear-ended.
Number Plate with Emoji. (Image: PPQ)
Personalizing your license plate just got more fun -- at least if you live in Queensland, Australia. Queensland official personalized license plate vendor PPQ is launching "Emoji Plates" next month so that your car can wink at everyone you pass. As reported by 7 News Brisbane, Personalized Plate Queensland is now letting drivers include an emoji on their license plates.
Of course, these icons are just decorative in the same way sports fans can don their favorite team's logo beside their license plate number. You won't be having to report any emoji-including registration numbers to the police when you get rear-ended.
Before you go running to the PPQ excited to put that smiling pile of poo emoji on your plate, though, know that the emoji options are limited. In fact, drivers only have five emojis to choose from for now: the laugh out loud emoji, the wink emoji, the sunglasses emoji, the heart eyes emoji, or the classic smile emoji.
Furthermore, there's only one emoji permitted per license plate. These Emoji Plates will be available March 1, but you can already pre-order your design. 7 News Brisbane reported that the plates will put drivers back between $160 and $500.
From 1st of March, 5 emoji plates will become available letting you add a little character to your plate! The emojis will feature as a background theme only. You can choose from 😎Sunglasses, 🙂smile, 😍heart eyes, 😉wink, and laugh out loud 😂. These will be available with 3 letters and 2 number combinations. Which one would you choose?
Edited by: Arjit Garg
