Australian Vehicle Owners Can Now Put Emojis on Their Number Plates

Personalizing your license plate just got more fun -- at least if you live in Queensland, Australia. Queensland official personalized license plate vendor PPQ is launching "Emoji Plates" next month so that your car can wink at everyone you pass. As reported by 7 News Brisbane, Personalized Plate Queensland is now letting drivers include an emoji on their license plates.Of course, these icons are just decorative in the same way sports fans can don their favorite team's logo beside their license plate number. You won't be having to report any emoji-including registration numbers to the police when you get rear-ended.Before you go running to the PPQ excited to put that smiling pile of poo emoji on your plate, though, know that the emoji options are limited. In fact, drivers only have five emojis to choose from for now: the laugh out loud emoji, the wink emoji, the sunglasses emoji, the heart eyes emoji, or the classic smile emoji.Furthermore, there's only one emoji permitted per license plate. These Emoji Plates will be available March 1, but you can already pre-order your design. 7 News Brisbane reported that the plates will put drivers back between $160 and $500.