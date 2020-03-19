English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Authorities Begin Stamping 'Home Quarantine' Info on International Passengers at Bengaluru Airport

Earlier, Maharashtra government announced that people undergoing home quarantine for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus will be stamped on the left hand.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
Authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru have started to stamp 'Home quarantine' information with indelible ink on international passengers. The stamp indicates last day of quarantine and the date till which passengers are advised to home quarantine themselves.

In an official release, the state government said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by district officials through video-conferencing.

As per protocol, people arriving from coronavirus-affected regions are being put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure while their samples are sent for tests.

With Inputs from PTI

