Auto China 2018: Jaguar Rolls-Out XJ50 to Celebrate 50 Years of Flagship Luxury Saloon [Video]

Revealed at the Beijing Motor Show, the Jaguar XJ50 celebrates half a century of XJ saloon, which was started in 1968 as the XJ Series 1.

Updated:April 25, 2018, 7:05 PM IST
2019 Jaguar XJ50. (Image: Jaguar)
Jaguar is marking 50 years of its flagship XJ luxury saloon – with the launch of a new special edition model. Revealed at the Beijing Motor Show, the Jaguar XJ50 celebrates half a century of XJ saloon, which was started in 1968 as the XJ Series 1. It has been eight generations since then and has proved a preferred vehicle of business leaders and royalty in the U.K. and other parts of the world.

The Jaguar XJ50 is available in both standard and long wheelbase with a 3.0-litre diesel (300PS) powertrain, while the exterior updates for the XJ50 include Autobiography-style front and rear bumpers. These mark the anniversary edition out alongside new 20-inch Venom wheels, a black front grille and unique badging to the rear and side vents, with a colour palette including Fuji White, Santorini Black, Loire Blue and Rosello Red.



Inside, the cabin features soft-grain diamond-quilted seats with an embossed leaper on the headrests and an XJ50 logo on the centre armrest. Unique intaglio branding and XJ50-badged illuminated treadplates also differentiate the anniversary edition, alongside anodised gearshift paddles and bright metal pedals.

“Spanning half a century, the Jaguar XJ remains true to its heritage with a wonderful balance of beautiful design, intelligent performance and indulgent luxury that ensures it stands out from the crowd. This is a car worth celebrating and the XJ50 pays homage to a giant within the Jaguar brand that we believe is one of the world’s most stylish sporting saloons,” said Ian Callum, Jaguar Director of Design.

Four years into its life, the XJ became the world’s only mass-produced 12-cylinder four-door car and, with a top speed of 140mph (225km/h), it was also the fastest four-seater of its time. The Series 2 was the first to offer a two-door coupé model in 1975 and the XJ40, in production for eight years from 1986, introduced the celebrated ‘J’ gate gear shifter and self-levelling suspension.

With the introduction of Jaguar Design Director Ian Callum’s now iconic design language, it was also launched with a wraparound rear screen and distinctive cat claw inspired rear lights.
The XJ50 is available to order now priced from £74,280 in the UK.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
