Auto China 2018 – New 7th Generation Lexus ES Debuts

2019 Lexus ES cabin. (Image: Lexus)

2019 Lexus ES range. (Image: Lexus)

After six generations of success in the midsize sedan category, the next-generation Lexus ES is unveiled at the ongoing Auto China 2018. The seventh-generation ES comes with an all-new chassis, dynamic exterior design and enhanced driving performance. The new ES is also more spacious, quieter and safer than before.Built on the all-new Global Architecture – K (GA-K) platform, the new ES is longer (+2.6 in), lower (-.2 in) and wider (+1.8 in.) than before with two-inch longer wheelbase and wider tracks front (+.4 in) and rear (+1.5 in). The new stance and proportions not only makes the ES look good, but also helps in performance capabilities.Up front, the face of the ES uses elegant vertical bars that radiate out from the center, a fast roofline that emphasizes its lower stance and the rear end gets LED taillamps that wrap around the quarter panels. There are also 18-inch wheels for the ES 350.A dozen colors make up the exterior paint palette including two new shades, one green and one beige that are anything but typical. Ice Ecru Mica Metallic was designed to mimic light reflecting off fresh snow, while Sunlight Green replicates the color of ocean water brightened by the sun.In the ES, the driver’s focus is kept on the road ahead by placing the center display screen, instrument panel and heads up display in a tight cluster in the driver’s field of view. Additionally, adjustments were made to components such as the steering wheel angle and position and brake pedal angle and location to provide the driver with a natural driving position.Along with Black, Chateau and Topaz Brown, the ES will offer a new Rich Cream interior that blends cream upholstery with a brown headliner.All ES 350s are powered by a 3.5-litre V6 that is designed to deliver 300 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Both of those numbers are up significantly (+28 hp, +14 lb-ft) compared to the previous generation V6. In addition to the boost in power, the ES350 also benefits from a new eight-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission.