Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Auto Component Industry Seeks Stable Road Map for Government's EV Transition by 2025

Undue haste, without giving adequate consideration for localisation, could lead to rising imports; a phenomenon already, rapidly gaining ground with increasing electronic content in vehicles.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 8:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Auto Component Industry Seeks Stable Road Map for Government's EV Transition by 2025
Representational Image. (Image: Twenty Two Motors)
Loading...

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) has said that the government should adopt a pragmatic approach to create a stable and long-term road map for a smooth transition to electric mobility. The industry body's comments come in response to some media reports that the government was considering a proposal to ban the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) three-wheelers by 2023 and less than 150 cc two-wheelers by 2025.

"Whilst the auto component industry whole-heartedly supports the government's intent of ushering in e-mobility and has already started to prepare for it, a 100 per cent transition in the next few years would translate into decimating the existing vibrant eco-system of this unique industry," ACMA President Ram Venkataramani said in a statement.

Undue haste, without giving adequate consideration for localisation, could lead to rising imports; a phenomenon already, rapidly gaining ground with increasing electronic content in vehicles, he cautioned.

"Therefore, a pragmatic approach for the government would be to create a stable, long-term road map in consultation with the industry to ensure a smooth evolution rather than a disruption," Venkataramani said. Earlier this week, auto industry body SIAM had asked the government should follow a well laid out road map and a practical time frame for the rollout of electric vehicles. Industry chamber CII also said the government should carry out wider consultations before finalisation of goals and timelines for electric mobility.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram