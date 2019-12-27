Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Auto-Component Maker Sundaram-Clayton Declares 3 Non-Working Days at Major Plants

Due to the ongoing business slowdown in the automobile industry, Sundaram Clayton declared December 28, 30 and 31 as non-working days.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
Image for Representation (Source: Sundaram Clayton)

Auto-component maker Sundaram-Clayton Ltd said it has declared three days as non-working days following the business slowdown in the automobile industry. "The company's major plants have declared December 28, 30 and 31 as non-working days due to business slowdown across

sectors", the Chennai-based TVS Group company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Several automobile firms, including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd had also announced non-working days for their factories in the past due to the slowdown in the automobile sector. Early this month, commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland had declared non-working days in a few plants to align production at its facilities in line with market demand.

Shares of Sundaram-Clayton Ltd were trading at Rs 2,050 apiece in the BSE this afternoon.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

