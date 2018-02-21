English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Auto Expo 2018: Automobile Manufacturers, Bollywood Emphasise On Road Safety
Among the many that were doing their bit to spread awareness about road safety in India were Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda.
(Image: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India)
Just like the previous years, this year too, a host of manufacturers displayed their best cars and bikes, providing the first looks of those that they intend to launch in near future, unveiling some with which they wish to redefine driving and the automotive market simultaneously.
But, unlike previous years, this year, besides the elaborate display of cars and bikes, several automotive makers undertook various CSR initiatives to promote on road safety.
Among the many that were doing their bit to spread awareness about road safety in India were Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda.
The campaigns that they had undertaken were #PehniKya - aimed at seat-belt wearing awareness, #BeTheBetterGuy - aimed at eliminating vices such as drinking and driving, under-age driving, usage of mobile phone while driving etc and #HelmetOnLifeOn - to spread awareness about wearing safety gears while riding a bike. In fact, Honda even had a 3D rider training program that was aimed at giving lessons on possible risks that one might face on road.
In fact, at the expo, Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Taapsee Pannu, who represented various brands, too, emphasised on road safety.
Here's a look at the various campaigns that were a part of Auto Expo 2018.
