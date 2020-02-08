Auto Expo 2020: All-New Hyundai Creta Mid-Size SUV Unveiled - Watch Video

Hyundai has unveiled the all-new Creta SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo. The car comes with brand new design, similar to what we saw when it was launched in China last year. Ahead of the official unveil, Hyundai had released design sketches of the car hinting at the exterior.

On the outside, the car remains closely similar to the iX25 with split LED headlamps and squared wheel arches. Changes for the Indian market in the new Creta comes in the form of a new grille, different alloy wheels, and a few more cosmetic tweaks on the inside.

Hyundai only showcased the exterior of the car with blacked-out interiors. Further details regarding the same along with affirmation on the powertrains will be revealed closer to its launch later this year. However, expect the Blue Link connectivity features and a few Venu-derived elements to make its way into the car.

In terms of mechanicals, the car will most likely debut with the same engine that powers the largely popular Kia Seltos. This means that on offer would be 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car will also feature Seltos’ GT line powertrain that includes the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

Hyundai decision to revamp the Creta in India comes in light of stiff competition that has been put forth by new entrants like the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector that has eaten into the car’s sales since its launch. The same segment is also currently the most sought-after segment, that has encouraged several automakers to dip their toes into it.

The new Hyundai Creta was launched in China at a starting price of 1,05,800 to 1,36,800 Yuan (approximately Rs. 10.6 lakh to Rs. 13.7 lakh). However, in India, prices can be expected to begin at Rs 10 to 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

