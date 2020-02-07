Auto Expo 2020: All-New Maruti Suzuki Ignis Hatchback Unveiled in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has unveiled the new Ignis at the 2020 Auto Expo. The car arrives with a 1.2-litre BS6 compliant petrol engine alongside a handful of design tweaks on the outside. Apart from this, the car also gets new additional features inside the cabin.

The unique design of new Ignis has been strengthened by incorporating SUV design elements. The new front grille comes with a U-shaped motif and bold skid plate detailing on bumpers. The car gets a high seating position, rear fascia with tough and wide appearance, coupled with roof rails and spoiler. The front gets LED projector headlamps coupled with DRLs that further accentuates the style quotient of the new Ignis.

The spacious cabin comes with a distinct dual-tone ivory interior and new modern pattern for seat fabric. The unique linear design of the dashboard provides a wider feel to the cabin. Aligning with signature NEXA blue colour, a blue highlight adorns the centre console. The new Ignis comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay studio. The new infotainment system can be connected to the cloud and offers features like live traffic, voice recognition, driver safety alerts and vehicle information.

The new Ignis comes with a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre VVT Petrol engine that can be availed with manual and Auto gear shift transmission options. The unit outputs 83 PS and 13Nm of torque.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.