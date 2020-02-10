Auto Expo 2020: Aprilia RSV4 1100 RF Unveiled - Watch Video

Aprilia showcased the most powerful production motorcycle of the 2020 Auto Expo at its pavilion. The RSV4 1100 RF showcased this year comes with a more powerful engine. Aprilia has confirmed that the motorcycle has been on sale in the country since a while, but did not receive any official announcement. You can buy one at Rs 22.4 lakh in India

Powering the bike is an 1100-cc V4 engine that the motorcycle shares with the Tuono V4 too. The Italian manufacturer has increased the bore to 81mm along with a new oil pump and a secondary oil injector to support cooling. The gearing ratio has been changed as well helping it output 217hp at 13,200 rpm and 122 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm.

The bike comes as a brand-new model with revised frame and suspension. Its top-spec hardware comprises Öhlins NIX forks and a monoshock and steering damper, also from Öhlins. Braking, meanwhile, is handled by Brembo Stylema callipers.

In addition to the aforementioned, the car also comes with carbon-fibre MotoGP aero winglets, a titanium Akrapovic exhaust that helps the motorcycle tip the scales at 199kg (wet). Safety features in the motorcycle come with traction control, wheelie control, launch control, cruise control and a speed limiter, all of which can be configured and deactivated independently.

On the downside, the motorcycle does not comply with the upcoming BS-VI emission norms and will be on sale till April this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.