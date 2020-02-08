Auto Expo 2020: Aprilia SXR 160 Maxi Scooter Unveiled in India

Piaggio India today unveiled the Aprilia SXR 160 at the Auto Expo 2020. It will be manufactured at Piaggio’s Baramati factory and is slated for commercial launch in the third quarter of 2020. Piaggio also showcased the European version of the Vespa Elettrica which will be designed and made in India. The new SXR 160 features the Crossmax design styling, sporty appeal, fun riding experience, great ergonomics and aerodynamic design.

The all-new Aprilia SXR 160 will come in all-new 160 CC BS-VI and 125 CC BS-VI options with 3V Tech FI Engine technology. These will be complemented by a host of features like:

-- LED Twin Head and Tail Lights Technology with Daytime Eyeline Position Lamps

-- Large lit up under storage area and split glove box with USB charging in the front

-- Integrated dark fly screen, Raised convenient Steering Handlebar.

-- Large 210 Cm^2 Multifunction All Digital Cluster including Mileage indicator

-- Anti-Braking System and Disk Brake

-- 12 inches, 5 spoke petal machined rim Alloy Wheels with wide pattern tyres

-- Dark Chrome embellishments, Sporty eye-catching Chrome Garnish Exhaust

The SXR 160 will be available in four colours: Red, Blue, White and Black and Riders can also choose from a wide range of specially designed accessories like connectivity, mobile docking system and merchandise like Aprilia helmets and apparel. Booking for SXR 160 will commence online in August 2020.

On the other side, Piaggio Group’s sustainability consideration and long experience in electric mobility have provided technological solutions for increasingly sustainable and liveable urban habitat globally. As the Indian market is witnessing a quick transition on the adoption of Electric Mobility solutions, Piaggio believes that there will be strong market growth over the coming three to five years with product technological innovations and cost rationalisation.

Shedding light on the opportunity the company sees for Aprilia SXR 160 and electric-mobility in India, Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said: “India continues to remain a strategic market for us. In the past few years, we have seen the changing preferences in Indian consumers. Aligned to these changes, we are proud to introduce new products which cut across categories and fulfil the needs of our customers – Aprilia SXR 160 is set to create a new category benchmark. With the growing changes in the electric two-wheeler eco-system, Piaggio India is in the process of introducing innovative Electric -mobility solutions in India keeping the local consumer in mind. We are exploring multiple platforms for designing Electric-mobility solutions for India.”

In addition to these, Piaggio India also had on display:

-- The Limited-Edition Vespa Racing Sixties

-- Vespa 2020 Facelifts – Vespa RED, Vespa SXL/ VXL Facelift

-- Aprilia SR 160 and Aprilia Storm 125 with disc brakes

These are all expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2020. Global product propositions such as Moto Guzzi V85 TT and RSV4 1100 Factory were also on display at the Piaggio Pavilion.

