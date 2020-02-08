Auto Expo 2020: Fourth-Gen Suzuki Jimny Off-Road SUV Unveiled in India

At the Auto Expo 2020, Maruti Suzuki India Limited showcased the fourth generation Japanese-spec Suzuki Jimny. The car comes with a 1.5L petrol engine, that outputs 100hp at 6000 rpm and torque of 130 Nm at 4000 rpm to traverse difficult terrains.

Speaking about the Suzuki Jimny, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Suzuki Jimny with its compact design and superb off-road capabilities is an engineering marvel and speaks volumes about Suzuki’s engineering capabilities. Masterfully designed to ensure reliable driving and ease of handling, Suzuki Jimny is a favourite amongst adventure enthusiasts. Jimny has been developed basis thorough research, assessing the expectations and requirements of professional users.” He added, “The vehicle has been showcased at Auto Expo to assess the response of the Indian consumers to the product.”

The Jimny is built on a tough & compact platform and is available across 194 countries and regions. Sporting a rectangular body shape helps Jimny create an excellent awareness of the vehicle stance and its surroundings. The use of a ladder frame, low range transfer gear and 3-link rigid axle suspension helps boost performance while ensuring good ride comfort. Interiors have been thoughtfully designed, ensuring functionality in every detail. These have further been inherited and enhanced from previous generations of the Jimny.

The 4WD drive enhanced with the ALL GRIP PRO technology takes on all terrains with unrivalled agility and powerful torque. Its functionality has been appreciated with recognitions like ‘urban car winner’ in the 2019 World Car Awards announced at the New York International Motor Show in April’2019.

