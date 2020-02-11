Auto Expo 2020: Haval Concept H Breaks Cover in India - Watch Video

China’s Great Wall Motors set up an interesting pavilion at the 2020 Auto Expo this year. Further strengthening their intentions to enter the Indian market, the automaker held the Global Premier of the Concept H mid-size SUV at the Expo.

The company claims that the SUV is targeted at the young crowd of India. While the details of the car are scarce at the moment, the car on display conveyed a lot. The car comes with a large chrome-laded grilled flanked by LED headlights on either sides. It sits on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels and gets L-shaped taillights at the back.

On the inside, the car comes with a host of premium features including a digital instrument cluster, stylish fabric inlays and a floating infotainment system among others. In India, the production model is likely to be powered by petrol as well as diesel powertrain with an electric alternative following later.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.