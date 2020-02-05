Auto Expo 2020: Hero AE-47 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled in India

Hero Electric, one of the country's largest electric vehicle brands, showcased its new range of products at the Auto Expo 2020 including an all-new electric motorcycle, an electric Trike and an advanced tech-enabled high-speed electric scooter. The product portfolio of the company resonates its aim to provide multiple electric mobility solutions that are technologically advanced and address the evolving needs and preferences of Indian consumers.

The electric motorcycle AE-47 unveiled by the homegrown electric automaker is powered by a 4000W motor that promises a top speed of 85kmph. The electric motorcycle is equipped with an impressive lightweight portable lithium-ion 48V/3.5 kWh. With a charging time of 4 hours, it produces a range of 85 Km per charge in Power mode, 160 km per charge in Eco mode and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds. The electric bike features an advanced braking system with Combi Disc Front 290 mm and Rear 215mm and Rear Monoshock Suspension along with Cruise Control feature. It also features a digital instrument cluster, keyless access, mobile charger, walk-assist and reverse feature. The motorcycle is supported by a mobile app featuring GPS, GPRS, Realtime tracking and Geofencing.

Hero Electric will continue to innovate in this space and lead electric mobility in the country and has robust plans to take its current 620 touchpoints to 1000 by end of 2020 and make the brand accessible even in the most interior parts of the country. The company has aggressive investment plans in the next three years to ramp up production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually, with a focus on low-speed scooters for last-mile connectivity.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.