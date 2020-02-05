Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai Tucson SUV Facelift Unveiled In India

Hyundai has unveiled the Tucson facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo in India. The Tucson is the company’s flagship offering in India and has been on sale in its third-generation since 2016 in the country. With the recent facelift, the Tucson looks largely similar to its siblings in the foreign market.

On the outside, the car gets a larger cascading grille, new LED headlamps a new bumper and taillights. The car also gets a new set of alloy wheels. In terms of mechanicals, the car comes with a BS-VI compliant version of the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, mated to the same six-speed manual and automatic transmission. Similar to the current-gen model, the car will come with an all-wheel drivetrain.

On the inside, the car ships with a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring the brand’s Blue Link connectivity system, a 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control for the higher variants.

Speaking at the Unveil of The new 2020 Tucson, S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Tucson had redefined the Premium SUV segment with its class-leading features and unmatched performance. Hyundai, being India’s Most Preferred SUV Brand, constantly strives to upgrade its products and services with best-in-class technology that meet the evolving needs of today’s customers and their rising aspirations. The feature-loaded New 2020 TUSCON, powered by 2.0 Litre Petrol and Diesel BS-VI engines, will further strengthen the Hyundai’s dominance in SUV segment in India.”

Enhanced Connectivity

The New 2020 TUCSON comes with new Floating Type 20.32 cm HD Touch Screen Infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Hyundai iblue and Voice Recognition. The 2020 Tucson is equipped with First-in-segment, most advanced Infinity Premium Speakers and connectivity solution- ‘Hyundai Blue Link’ with advanced features. The Blue Link features will provide connectivity with Safety, Security, Geographic Information Services, Vehicle Management Relationship Management, Artificial Intelligence, Alert Services and Location-Based Services.

Advanced Safety

All Hyundai cars are developed, tested and built in keeping with the Hyundai ‘Safe Drive Philosophy’. Beyond active safety technologies, 2020 Tucson has Strong Body Structure with 70 per cent Sigh Strength Steel (AHSS + HSS), built to comply with Hyundai’s safety standards. Equipped with 6 Airbag with Pretensioner and Load limiter, Side and Curtain Airbag, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Brake Assist, Front and Rear Parking Sensors and Anti-Lock Braking System, the New 2020 Tucson has raised the safety standards bar to the next level in the SUV Segment.

Warranty

The New 2020 TUCSON comes with Hyundai Premium Assurance Program (HPAP) With Wonder Warranty ( Up to 5 Year) for its customers. The Hyundai Premium Assurance Program (HPAP) offers 3 years 30,000 km free maintenance, Blue Link/Map Subscription, Road Side Assistance and Premium Care Visit whereas Wonder Warranty further enhances hassle-free ownership experience with the option of 3 Years/Unlimited km or 4 Years /60,000 km or 5 Years /50,000 km warranty ( as per driving need of customer).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.