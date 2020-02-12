Auto Expo 2020: In Conversation With MG Motor President Rajeev Chaba - Watch Video

MG Motor India has unveiled its luxury SUV GLOSTER and the luxury MPV G10 which are headed to the Indian market. The name ‘Gloster’ is inspired by a British jet-engine aircraft prototype & the name is a nod to great British engineering.

The luxury full-sized MPV: G10 is sold globally in markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Middle-East, South American countries including Chile, Peru and ASEAN such as Malaysia. It comes with various seating configurations, panoramic sunroof, touch-free smart sensing rear door and smart automatic sliding doors.

Designed to reflect its strong British lineage and its future-ready brand ethos, the MG pavilion at the Auto Expo came with various engagement options for visitors, such as the MG Carffe and an accessories and merchandise section. It also featured a dedicated segment for Avira the brand mascot, “i-SMART” – the technology that powers the HECTOR, India’s first internet car, and the ZS EV, India’s first

