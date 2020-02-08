Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Auto Expo 2020: In Conversation With Tata Motors Design Chief Pratap Bose - Watch Video

The Tata Sierra carries forward a lot of elements from its predecessor that shot to fame back in the day.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Auto Expo 2020: In Conversation With Tata Motors Design Chief Pratap Bose - Watch Video
Tata Sierra. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Tata Motors surprised everyone at the 2020 Auto Expo by announcing the resurrection of one of its most popular models in the country. In the early 90s, the Tata Sierra was hailed as one of the most potent SUVs in India. The three-door SUV's design was way ahead of its time and to hark back at the same, the company unveiled it in an electric variant at the expo. Needless to say, we as surprised as you. Hence, a conversation with the company's Vice President of Global Design, Pratap Bose was in order.

Watch Video:

To begin with, Tata has built the Sierra EV concept on its ALFA ARC platform. The concept looks butch with squared wheel arches that we thought looks eerily similar to the Land Rover Defender. However, the highlight of the product would be the same gigantic glass area that we say on its predecessor back in the day.

As the trend goes, the new Sierra too comes with a single-flowing LED taillight that spans across the boot. With the addition of an electric powertrain, Tata has made the car future-proof shedding light on a possible production-spec that will soon go under production.

On the inside, the Sierra concept's cabin has a lounge-like seating area with luxurious seats and a front passenger seat that can turn around to face the rear. Dimension wise, the car measures 4150mm in length, 1,820mm in width 1.675mm in height and a wheelbase of 2.450mm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram