Auto Expo 2020: JBM Reveals Eco-Life 9-Metre Electric Bus: Watch Video

ECO-LIFE gets Passenger Information System (PIS) connected to GPS, Vehicle Health Monitoring System, Battery Management The system, Fire Detection & Suppression System, etc.

News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
At the 2020 Auto Expo, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled JBM Auto’s ECO-LIFE e9 and e12 Electric Buses. The ECO-LIFE, a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV), saves around 1000 equivalent tons of carbon dioxide and 350,000 liters of diesel over 10 years of operation. ECO-LIFE is powered by fast-charging lithium batteries and can run 125-150 km in a single charge, depending on the city’s traffic conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nishant Arya, Executive Director, JBM Group, said “We have a long journey to ensure zero-emission public transport solutions and electric buses would be a catalyst. Today countries across the globe are embarking on creating sustainable EV policies and if India achieves the FAME-II targets it will be amongst the top 3 countries in the world terms of a number of e-vehicles. This will also generate around 10 million jobs and open many avenues for direct and indirect employment in the e-mobility space and allied sectors”.

“ECO-LIFE e9 expands our electric bus portfolio further with its elder sibling e12 that was launched in the last Auto Expo. The ECO-LIFE series has been designed and localized, keeping the Govt.’s Make in India vision. We have also conceptualized the ‘Well to Wheel’ concept of e-mobility in-house, i.e. solutions ranging right from clean energy generation to green energy consumption”.

ECO-LIFE is manufactured at the company’s facilities in Faridabad (Haryana) and Kosi (Uttar Pradesh). These plants have an installed capacity to manufacture 2000 buses annually. ECO-LIFE has a corrosion-resistant ladder frame structure to ensure maximum strength and minimum weight, matching global standards for safety in case of front/side collision and rollover accidents. ECO-LIFE also incorporates other utility features such as Passenger Information System (PIS) connected to GPS, Vehicle Health Monitoring System, Battery Management The system, Fire Detection & Suppression System, etc.

ECO-LIFE comes with an electronic braking system and an innovative electric drive system. For drivers, the ergonomically designed touch screen dashboard provides an intuitive and user-friendly system that allows drivers to concentrate on driving without distractions, which makes it a truly global product. With the recently announced policy reforms like FAME II, Phased Manufacturing Programme, etc. the deployment of e-vehicles in India has gained a faster momentum.

