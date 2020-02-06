Auto Expo 2020: JK Tyres Launch Smart Tyre Range for Cars, Bikes, Trucks and Buses

Leading Indian tyre manufacturer JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. launched their new Smart Tyre range at the Auto Expo 2020. The company is the first in the sector to launch Smart Tyres Technology. A first-of-its-kind cloud-based monitoring system Smart Tyres warrants maintenance of tyres through timely diagnostics by using sensors integrated with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS). The sensors thus augment updates on tyre health via multiple digital platforms like the company’s indigenous Treel Care app and web page.

The Smart Tyre technology allows for early detection of issues and deployment of timely preventive measures to avoid them and also deliver higher fuel efficiency up to 4-5 per cent leading to a reduction in carbon emission. In addition, through this technology, the tyre life is enhanced thereby minimizing operational expenses.

Monitoring all aspects of the tyre, Smart Tyre screens tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature. The information collected by this smart monitoring system is relayed on a real-time basis to the vehicle owner’s smartphone via Bluetooth on to a mobile application. Additionally, the sensor-enabled technology helps the customers maintain optimal tyre pressure, which not only helps the environment but also provides better safety on road.

The Smart Tyre technology is compatible with cars, bikes and trucks and buses. It is available in three variants for cars- Smart Tyre Sensor Car Kit: Valve, MTrac Smart Sensor Car and Truck Kit: Valve, and MPower Smart Sensor Car Kit: Valve. Similarly, it is available in two variants for bikes- Smart Tyre Sensor Bike Kit: Belt and MTrac Smart Sensor Bike Kit: Belt.

Commenting on the occasion, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director said, “JK Tyre has always been on the forefront of innovation and technology. Being the market leaders in the Indian tyre industry, we have once again lived up to our leadership role by delivering ‘Smart Tyre’ - an extension to our promise of providing advanced mobility solutions to our customers. This technology provides an enhanced value proposition to vehicle owners, particularly fleets, by reducing their operational costs. Along with this, we have also showcased our new range of concept tyres here at the Auto Expo and we have a roadmap laid in front of us, as we plan to move ahead with a number of new products including some breakthrough innovations this year”.

Concept Tyre Zone: Along with the launch of Smart Tyre Technology, the company also showcased an exciting array of concept tyres at the Auto Expo 2020.

Puncture Proof Tyres: Punctures are common on Indian roads. This unfortunate situation that can jeopardize a driver’s safety. Tyre puncture repair is a tedious task and to address this issue, JK Tyre has introduced Puncture Resistant Technology. A concept developed for cars and two-wheelers, the Puncture-proof tyre has unique sealants forming a protective layer which repairs punctures automatically thereby ensuring a hassle-free and safe drive.

EV Tyre: The electric vehicle industry in India is evolving and JK Tyre is ready to cater to the needs of the EV industry. These next-gen tyres have an optimized tread pattern which is ideal for Electric vehicles. Loaded with features like Low Rolling Resistance, low noise emission and superior wet traction, these EV Tyres offer a greener and environment-friendly drive.

Coloured Tyre: One of the most attractive and eye-catching product from the JK Tyre stable, these coloured tyres are for the auto freaks who do not think conventional. These coloured tyres are made from the specially formulated coloured rubber compound and are available for cars and Two Wheelers.

Fuel-Saver Tyre: The next generation of fuel-efficient tyres-the XF series, is built on the cutting edge advanced Jetocet technology, which helps improve tyre efficiency by saving up to 8 per cent fuel in comparison to normal radial tyres.

Tubeless Radials: Designed to meet the emerging needs of the Indian fleets, these next generation of Tubeless Radial Tyres for Trucks and Buses are developed with new silica compound, which provides longer life, fuel savings and lower cost of operations.

With these industry-first moves to deliver advanced mobility solutions to both commercial and passenger vehicle owners, JK Tyre reiterates its commitment to innovation and aims to further consolidates its position in the Indian automotive market.

