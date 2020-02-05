Auto Expo 2020: Kia Carnival Premium MPV Launched in India at Rs 24.95 Lakh

Kia Motors has launched the Kia Carnival luxury MPV in India at Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom) fro the 7-seater 'Premium' variant (base) and goes up to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater, range-topping 'Limousine' variant. The Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel VGT BS6 Compliant engine paired with 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission (8AT).

The car will be offered in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine and with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9. There are two 7 seater options, the regular has 4 captain seats with 3 sinking seats and another variation the 7 VIP, has the option of second-row VIP seat. The 8-seater has 4 captain seats and 3 sinking seats. The 9-seater, which has 6 Captain with 3 sinking seats, is equipped with features like Dual Panel Electric Sunroof, VIP Seats with 10.1” Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat Entertainment System, One-Touch Power Sliding Door and Smart Power Tailgate among others.

The front of the Carnival comes with a wide, upright ‘tiger-nose’ grille and wrap-around LED Projection headlamps with LED DRLs. In profile, it has a swept-back silhouette with a long bonnet and an all-round glass area that gives it a dynamic appearance along with floating- roof design and R18” Sputtering Finish alloy wheels. A strong crease that runs along the length of the car and sculpted surfaces add to its dynamism. The rear of the Carnival gets wide LED rear lamps, broad metal surfaces and a glass area shaped to give it more prominent ‘shoulders’. Dual Panel Electric Sunroof gives a statement of luxury.

The Kia Carnival comes with Kia's latest UVO connectivity features that come with 37 smart features and is offered free for the first 3 years.

Best of UVO Smart features can be also accessed through smartwatch as well. The smartwatch allows remote engine start-stop, AC Control, Smart Pure Air control, horn/ light, door lock/ unlock and vehicle status. It also provides Tyre pressure and fuels level information status along with notifications on movement and safety alerts.

The cabin of the Carnival is made up of high-grade materials. The Carnival also sports a range of intelligently-designed features to ensure efficient and flexible use of space for all occupants. Depending upon the trim level and seating option, the Carnival can accommodate up to 9 persons in all.

The VIP seats in the Limousine trim offer can be set for individual preferences. The 10.1” Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat entertainment system comprising 10.1” monitors, and 8 speakers Harman Kardon Premium Sound system offer Lounge-like experience while on the move. The Smart Power Tailgate automatically opens when the smart key is ‘sensed’ in close proximity to the trunk, while the Carnival’s power-sliding rear doors also open at the touch of a button. Smart Pure Air purifier gives clean and fresh air to the occupants.

The 2199cc four-cylinder common rail direct injection VGT diesel BS6 compliant engine has been engineered for greater efficiency and performance. Developing 200 ps at 3,800 rpm and 440Nm of torque between 1500~2750 rpm, the engine is paired with Kia’s 8-speed Sportsmatic transmission.

Features like Tri-zone Auto AC, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Defog windscreen, Smart Cruise Control, front and Rear parking sensors, tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and numerous storage spaces throughout the cabin for greater practicality make it a perfect partner on the road.

