Auto Expo 2020: Kia Sonet Compact SUV Concept Unveiled - Watch Video

After a spell of success with the Seltos mid-size SUV in India, Kia will seriously bet on the hotly-contested compact SUV for its third model in the India market. The company unveiled the Sonet concept SUV at this year’s Auto Expo hinting at an imminent launch later this year.

The Kia Sonet is essentially based on the same platform that underpins the Hyundai Venue. However, Kia has gone the extra mile to carry over no similarities between the two. Unlike the Venue which shipped with an upright and butch stance, the Sonet carries over a design that is largely curvy in nature. At the front, the Sonet gets Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille. Sitting below the same is a central air dam flanked by matte-silver fog lamp inserts and large air vents.

The car sits on a set of large dual-tone alloy wheels. On the side, the car gets a backward sloping C-pillar that merges with a steep rear windshield. Unsurprisingly, the Sonet too abides by the recent trend of interconnected taillights. Ahead of its unveiling in India, the car has been spotted in South Korea that gives us a glimpse of the elements that will be in the production-spec version.

In terms of powertrain options, the car will be powered by 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options on offer would include an iMT (AMT Automatic) gearbox.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.