Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Auto Expo 2020: Kia Sonet Compact SUV Concept Unveiled - Watch Video

The Kia Sonet is essentially based on the same platform that underpins the Hyundai Venue. However, Kia has gone the extra mile to carry over no similarities between the two.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Auto Expo 2020: Kia Sonet Compact SUV Concept Unveiled - Watch Video
Kia Sonet. (Image: News18.com)

After a spell of success with the Seltos mid-size SUV in India, Kia will seriously bet on the hotly-contested compact SUV for its third model in the India market. The company unveiled the Sonet concept SUV at this year’s Auto Expo hinting at an imminent launch later this year.

The Kia Sonet is essentially based on the same platform that underpins the Hyundai Venue. However, Kia has gone the extra mile to carry over no similarities between the two. Unlike the Venue which shipped with an upright and butch stance, the Sonet carries over a design that is largely curvy in nature. At the front, the Sonet gets Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille. Sitting below the same is a central air dam flanked by matte-silver fog lamp inserts and large air vents.

The car sits on a set of large dual-tone alloy wheels. On the side, the car gets a backward sloping C-pillar that merges with a steep rear windshield. Unsurprisingly, the Sonet too abides by the recent trend of interconnected taillights. Ahead of its unveiling in India, the car has been spotted in South Korea that gives us a glimpse of the elements that will be in the production-spec version.

In terms of powertrain options, the car will be powered by 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options on offer would include an iMT (AMT Automatic) gearbox.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram