English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Auto Expo 2020: Live Blog - Launches, Photos, Prices and More

News18.com | February 5, 2020, 7:39 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps
The 15th edition of Auto Expo begins today at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida at Gautam Buddh Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh. The biennial event is a platform for numerous companies established and new entrants to showcase their products in the country. In light of the prolonged slump in the industry, a handful of manufacturers had previously stated that they won’t be present at the Expo, there are plenty who will.

Over the next few days, a few new companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan will showcase their first of products that will enter the Indian turf soon. A day ahead of the Expo, SIAM, the governing body of the Expo refrained China-based manufacturers to man their stalls with Chinese delegations in light of the global health emergency that was declared due to Coronavirus. The governing body even refrained Chinese visitors from attending the event. In addition to this, as the upcoming BS-VI emission norms a few months away, manufacturers are expected to show a slew of models that comply with the norms. While some are updates, others are a complete revamp. A few among the most anticipated models coming out in the next two days include the new Creta, Verna facelift, Haval Concept H, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol among others. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the event.
Read More
Feb 5, 2020 7:39 am (IST)

People interested in skipping the traffic can opt for the Delhi Metro. One can use the aqua line and get down at Botanical Garden metro station to reach without any hassle.

Feb 5, 2020 7:26 am (IST)

The theme for this year’s Auto Expo event is ‘Exploring the World of Mobility’. This resonated with the message of technology, capability and sustainability for tomorrow.

Feb 5, 2020 7:16 am (IST)

The 15th edition of Auto Expo will kick off today at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida at Gautam Buddh Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh.

Auto Expo 2020: Live Blog - Launches, Photos, Prices and More
Auto Expo 2020. (Image: Twitter. Auto Expo)
  • 04 Feb, 2020 | England in South Africa
    ENG vs SA
    258/8
    50.0 overs
    		 259/3
    47.4 overs
    South Africa beat England by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Feb, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    163/3
    20.0 overs
    		 156/9
    20.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    165/8
    20.0 overs
    		 165/7
    20.0 overs
    India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    179/5
    20.0 overs
    		 179/6
    20.0 overs
    India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 31 Jan, 2020 | Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe
    ZIM vs SL
    406/10
    115.3 overs
    		 293/10
    119.5 overs
    Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram