Auto
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates, Day 2: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol to be Launched, All-New Hyundai Creta to be Unveiled

News18.com | February 6, 2020, 12:15 PM IST
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates: The 2nd day of the 15th edition of Auto Expo begins today at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida at Gautam Buddh Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh. The biennial event is a platform for numerous companies established and new entrants to showcase their products in the country. In light of the prolonged slump in the industry, a handful of manufacturers had previously stated that they won’t be present at the Expo, there are plenty who will.

Over the next few days, a few new companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan will showcase their first of products that will enter the Indian turf soon. A day ahead of the Expo, SIAM, the governing body of the Expo refrained China-based manufacturers to man their stalls with Chinese delegations in light of the global health emergency that was declared due to Coronavirus. The governing body even refrained Chinese visitors from attending the event. In addition to this, as the upcoming BS-VI emission norms a few months away, manufacturers are expected to show a slew of models that comply with the norms. While some are updates, others are a complete revamp. A few among the most anticipated models coming out in the next two days include the new Creta, Verna facelift, Haval Concept H, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol among others. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the event.
Feb 6, 2020 12:15 pm (IST)

Along with design tweaks, the new Maruti Suzuki also comes with a new engine that is more powerful than the outgoing version. 

Feb 6, 2020 12:11 pm (IST)

Since its launch, Maruti Suzuki has sold 5,00,000 units of the Vitara Brezza in India.

Feb 6, 2020 12:09 pm (IST)

The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with a new grille and freshly designed headlights and a range of personalisation options. 

Feb 6, 2020 12:08 pm (IST)

The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre BS-VI engine that will be available with a progressive smart hybrid technology as well as automatic transmission options.

Feb 6, 2020 12:04 pm (IST)

In the year 2019, inspite of the slowdown in the industry, Maruti Suzuki launched two new models that ubcluded the S-Presso and XL6.

Feb 6, 2020 12:04 pm (IST)

Feb 6, 2020 12:02 pm (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the best-selling compact SUV in India. At the 2020 Auto Expo, the car will arrive with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that is compliant to the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. 

Feb 6, 2020 11:58 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki will be launching the Vitara Brezza with a BS-VI petrol engine in a few moments from now at the 2020 Auto Expo. 

Feb 6, 2020 11:56 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki has uneviled the BS-VI version of the S-Cross at the 2020 Auto Expo. The car will arrive next month in showrooms with a a 105hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine that will be offered with the option of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic.

Feb 6, 2020 11:20 am (IST)

Mercedes-Benz has launched the V-Class Marco Polo at Rs 1.38 crore (ex-showroom) for the Horizon variant and Rs 1.46 crore (ex-showroom) for the Marco Polo Camper in India. 

Feb 6, 2020 10:40 am (IST)

Olectra's new electric bus that is set to be unveiled today will have a range of 300km on a single charge. With a DC fast charger, it can replenished in about 2 hours. 

Feb 6, 2020 10:37 am (IST)

Hyundai teases the all-new Creta mid-size SUV ahead of its unveil at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Feb 6, 2020 10:16 am (IST)

The Aprilia SXR 160 will arrive in four colours — red, blue, black & white. ​

Feb 6, 2020 10:14 am (IST)

Aprilia has confirmed that the SXR will also soon come with a smaller 125cc fuel injected motor, the same as the SR125. Looks will mostly be the same, but may miss out on a few features to keep costs in check.

Feb 6, 2020 10:11 am (IST)

Olectra aims to deploy a minimum of 1000 electric buses on the road by 2020.

Feb 6, 2020 10:09 am (IST)

Olectra's new bus is aimed at being a “metro on wheels”, aimed at providing the same level of comfort. 

Feb 6, 2020 10:07 am (IST)

Olectra Green energy states that their buses have covered more than 1 crore kilometer overall. Highest of any electric bus manufacturer in the country. 

Feb 6, 2020 10:00 am (IST)

Aprilia has unveiled the SXR160 at the 2020 Auto Expo. It gets fresh styling and a 160cc engine. Bookings start in August 2020 and it will go on sale later this year. 

Feb 6, 2020 9:48 am (IST)

Mahindra showcased an electrified lineup for the 2020 Auto Expo by unveiling the eXUV300 electric compact SUV. The car comes with a fully-electric powertrain and radical changes in terms of design and styling. Click here to read the full story.

Feb 6, 2020 9:19 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki will be launching the Vitara Brezza petrol after it announced the axing of its diesel powertrains ahead of BS-VI emission norms in April this year.

Feb 6, 2020 8:40 am (IST)

The second day of the 2020 Auto Expo will kick off today. Launches to come ahead include from Piaggio, Mercede-Benz, Volkswagen, Hyundiai, Maruti Suzuki among others. 

Feb 5, 2020 5:08 pm (IST)

Among the 14 cars that MG showcased. the Marvel X comes with a fully-electric powertrain and level-3 autonomous driving system. Click here to read the full story. 

Feb 5, 2020 4:54 pm (IST)

The production-spec Mercedes-Benz EQC will arrive in India in July this year. The car will be the company's first fully electric in the Indian market and rivals the Audi E-Tron SUV in the foreign markets. 

Feb 5, 2020 4:41 pm (IST)

Force Motors has debuted the new Gurkha lifestyle off-road SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo. It gets an updated BS6 engine that produces 88bhp. It is crash compliant and gets dual airbags as well.

Feb 5, 2020 4:31 pm (IST)

The Volkswagen Taigun SUV will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 in the domestic market. Click here to read all about it.

Feb 5, 2020 3:49 pm (IST)

Mahindra has launched the eKUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh ( ex-showroom) in India. The car outputs 40kW of power, 120 Nm torque while returning a range of 147 kms on a single charge. 

Feb 5, 2020 3:36 pm (IST)

Hero electric has unveiled the AE-47 electric motorcycle at the 2020 Auto Expo. The electric motorcycle comes with maximum range of 160km in a single charge.

Feb 5, 2020 3:13 pm (IST)

The MG Marvel X wsa among the 14 models that the company showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Marvel X is part of MG’s focus on developing cutting-edge products with integrated Internet, Electric, and Autonomous capabilities. 

Feb 5, 2020 3:06 pm (IST)

Click here to take a closer look at the detailed image gallery of the Tata Altroz EV. 

Feb 5, 2020 2:59 pm (IST)

Alongside the Taigun and the T-Roc, Volkswgen also revealed debuted the Tiguan Allspce in India. The Tiguan AllSpace is a petrol powered engine, it comprises of Volkswagen’s renowned TSI technology, which is mated to a 7-speed 4MOTION DSG gear box.

