Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates, Day 2: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol to be Launched, All-New Hyundai Creta to be Unveiled

Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates: The 2nd day of the 15th edition of Auto Expo begins today at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida at Gautam Buddh Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh. The biennial event is a platform for numerous companies established and new entrants to showcase their products in the country. In light of the prolonged slump in the industry, a handful of manufacturers had previously stated that they won’t be present at the Expo, there are plenty who will.
Over the next few days, a few new companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan will showcase their first of products that will enter the Indian turf soon. A day ahead of the Expo, SIAM, the governing body of the Expo refrained China-based manufacturers to man their stalls with Chinese delegations in light of the global health emergency that was declared due to Coronavirus. The governing body even refrained Chinese visitors from attending the event. In addition to this, as the upcoming BS-VI emission norms a few months away, manufacturers are expected to show a slew of models that comply with the norms. While some are updates, others are a complete revamp. A few among the most anticipated models coming out in the next two days include the new Creta, Verna facelift, Haval Concept H, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol among others. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the event.
Mahindra showcased an electrified lineup for the 2020 Auto Expo by unveiling the eXUV300 electric compact SUV. The car comes with a fully-electric powertrain and radical changes in terms of design and styling. Click here to read the full story.
Among the 14 cars that MG showcased. the Marvel X comes with a fully-electric powertrain and level-3 autonomous driving system. Click here to read the full story.
The Volkswagen Taigun SUV will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 in the domestic market. Click here to read all about it.
Click here to take a closer look at the detailed image gallery of the Tata Altroz EV.
