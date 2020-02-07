Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates, Day 3: New Maruti Suzuki Ignis Hatchback, MG Gloster SUV Unveiled

Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates: The 2nd day of the 15th edition of Auto Expo has kicked off with major automakers launching and unveiling new products that are inbound in the Indian market. The event is being held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida at Gautam Buddh Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh. The biennial event is a platform for numerous companies established and new entrants to showcase their products in the country. In light of the prolonged slump in the industry, a handful of manufacturers had previously stated that they won’t be present at the Expo, there are plenty who will.



Over the next few days, a few new companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan will showcase their first of products that will enter the Indian turf soon. A day ahead of the Expo, SIAM, the governing body of the Expo refrained China-based manufacturers to man their stalls with Chinese delegations in light of the global health emergency that was declared due to Coronavirus. The governing body even refrained Chinese visitors from attending the event. In addition to this, as the upcoming BS-VI emission norms a few months away, manufacturers are expected to show a slew of models that comply with the norms. While some are updates, others are a complete revamp. A few among the most anticipated models coming out in the next two days include the new Creta, Verna facelift, Haval Concept H, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol among others. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the event.

Feb 7, 2020 3:36 pm (IST) MG Motor India has unveiled the Gloster and G10 MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo. The company has confirmed that both the models will be the company's next model in India.

Feb 7, 2020 3:34 pm (IST) Maruti Suzuki has dropped the wraps on the new Ignis hatchback on the third day of the 2020 Auto Expo. The company has not revealed the prices yet, but will be launched in the first half of this year.

Feb 6, 2020 4:00 pm (IST) Renault has announced that the Duster will only have a petrol engine from April onwards. The car will be powered by a 156-hp 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic.

Feb 6, 2020 2:18 pm (IST) The all-new Hyundai Creta will be officially launched in March this year. Click here to read the full story.

Feb 6, 2020 2:08 pm (IST) Here's how the new Hyundai Creta looks in the flesh.

Feb 6, 2020 2:05 pm (IST) Hyundai has dropped the wraps on the all-new Creta mid-size SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Feb 6, 2020 1:56 pm (IST) After its unveil today at the 2020 Auto Expo, Hyundai will be launching the car in March this year.

Feb 6, 2020 1:54 pm (IST) Hyundai's corporate brand ambassador and Bollywod actor Shahrukh Khan will be unveiling the all new Creta at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Feb 6, 2020 1:43 pm (IST) The new Hyundai Creta will boast of a host of new features that will up the ante. Features such as a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights and the brand's new Blue Link feature.

Feb 6, 2020 1:41 pm (IST) Hyundai has garnered close to 1.9 lakh customers for the Creta so far.

Feb 6, 2020 1:32 pm (IST) Hyundai will be unveiling the all-new Hyundai Creta soon on the second day of the 2020 Auto Expo. Stay tuned for more updates.

Feb 6, 2020 1:22 pm (IST) Volkswagen has invested over 33 billion Euros develop a new family of electric cars which will be manufactured in 8 locations around the world. The company plans to go completely carbon neutral by 2050.

Feb 6, 2020 1:05 pm (IST) Volkswagen has unveiled the 2020 Race Polo with a reworked roll cage, improved dynamics and suspension package and an increase in power from 205hp to 210hp.

Feb 6, 2020 12:53 pm (IST) Here are a few more snaps of the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Feb 6, 2020 12:38 pm (IST) Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the new Vitara Brezza with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine at the 2020 Auto Expo in India. The sports a 1.5-lite gasoline unit that outputs 103hp and 138Nm of torque. Click here to read the full story.

Feb 6, 2020 12:29 pm (IST) Here's the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol in the flesh.

Feb 6, 2020 12:21 pm (IST) The new Vitara Brezza comes with the new 1.5-litre K16 BS-VI petrol engine that outputs 103hp and 138Nm of torque.

Feb 6, 2020 12:19 pm (IST) The new Vitara Brezza now comes with a the brand's SmartPlay Studio.

Feb 6, 2020 12:17 pm (IST) The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with a new integrated grille and headlamp that accentuates the presence of the car.

Feb 6, 2020 12:15 pm (IST) Along with design tweaks, the new Maruti Suzuki also comes with a new engine that is more powerful than the outgoing version.

Feb 6, 2020 12:11 pm (IST) Since its launch, Maruti Suzuki has sold 5,00,000 units of the Vitara Brezza in India.

Feb 6, 2020 12:09 pm (IST) The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with a new grille and freshly designed headlights and a range of personalisation options.

Feb 6, 2020 12:08 pm (IST) The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre BS-VI engine that will be available with a progressive smart hybrid technology as well as automatic transmission options.

Feb 6, 2020 12:04 pm (IST) In the year 2019, inspite of the slowdown in the industry, Maruti Suzuki launched two new models that ubcluded the S-Presso and XL6.

Feb 6, 2020 12:02 pm (IST) The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the best-selling compact SUV in India. At the 2020 Auto Expo, the car will arrive with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that is compliant to the upcoming BS-VI emission norms.

Feb 6, 2020 11:58 am (IST) Maruti Suzuki will be launching the Vitara Brezza with a BS-VI petrol engine in a few moments from now at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Feb 6, 2020 11:56 am (IST) Maruti Suzuki has uneviled the BS-VI version of the S-Cross at the 2020 Auto Expo. The car will arrive next month in showrooms with a a 105hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine that will be offered with the option of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic.

Feb 6, 2020 11:20 am (IST) Mercedes-Benz has launched the V-Class Marco Polo at Rs 1.38 crore (ex-showroom) for the Horizon variant and Rs 1.46 crore (ex-showroom) for the Marco Polo Camper in India.