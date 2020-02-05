Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E Revealed, Kia Carnival Launched, Tata Sierra Electric Concept Unveiled
News18.com | February 5, 2020, 12:54 PM IST
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates: The 15th edition of Auto Expo begins today at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida at Gautam Buddh Nagar District in Uttar Pradesh. The biennial event is a platform for numerous companies established and new entrants to showcase their products in the country. In light of the prolonged slump in the industry, a handful of manufacturers had previously stated that they won’t be present at the Expo, there are plenty who will.
Over the next few days, a few new companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan will showcase their first of products that will enter the Indian turf soon. A day ahead of the Expo, SIAM, the governing body of the Expo refrained China-based manufacturers to man their stalls with Chinese delegations in light of the global health emergency that was declared due to Coronavirus. The governing body even refrained Chinese visitors from attending the event. In addition to this, as the upcoming BS-VI emission norms a few months away, manufacturers are expected to show a slew of models that comply with the norms. While some are updates, others are a complete revamp. A few among the most anticipated models coming out in the next two days include the new Creta, Verna facelift, Haval Concept H, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol among others. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live updates from the event.
Feb 5, 2020 12:54 pm (IST)
Suzuki Motorcycles India has announced that all its products are now compliant with the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. The models showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo include BS-VI editions of Access 125, Gixxer series, Burgman Street and Intruder 150.
Feb 5, 2020 12:44 pm (IST)
Kia has revealed the pricing for the Carnival premium MPV in India. Prices for the car starts at Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater 'Premium' variant (base) and goes up to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater, range topping 'Limousine' variant.
Feb 5, 2020 12:38 pm (IST)
Tata Motors has unveiled the Sierra electric and HBX mini-SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo.
Feb 5, 2020 11:57 am (IST)
Feb 5, 2020 11:25 am (IST)
Tata claims that the HBX concept is an extension of The H2X and will be aimed at making an SUV that is largely accessible to the Indian customers. The car was showcased with an off-road package with off-road tyres, accentuating its look for the purpose.
Feb 5, 2020 11:11 am (IST)
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled CNG variant of its recently-launched popular hatchback S-Presso.
Feb 5, 2020 11:02 am (IST)
The Tata HBX will sit a run lower to the Nexon and is touted as a micro-SUV. Here's how it looks up close.
Feb 5, 2020 10:59 am (IST)
Here is a first look at the Tata Altroz EV.
Feb 5, 2020 10:48 am (IST)
Feb 5, 2020 10:35 am (IST)
Feb 5, 2020 10:31 am (IST)
Feb 5, 2020 10:28 am (IST)
MG has unveiled the Marvel X Electric SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo in India.
Feb 5, 2020 10:23 am (IST)
Hyundai has unveiled the Tucson facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo in India.
Feb 5, 2020 10:21 am (IST)
Here's a look at the Swift Hybrid hatchback at the 2020 Auto Expo.
Feb 5, 2020 9:54 am (IST)
The resurrected Sierra Concept is a fully electric SUV built on the company's ALFA ARC platform.
Feb 5, 2020 9:53 am (IST)
Feb 5, 2020 9:30 am (IST)
Tata Motors has resurrected the Sierra is a rather interesting way.
Feb 5, 2020 9:14 am (IST)
GWM's pavillion at the 2020 Auto Expo showcases the world's cheapest electric car - Ora R1.
Feb 5, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
In the commercial segment Tata Motors will be unveiling two electric models at the 2020 Auto Expo.
Feb 5, 2020 8:57 am (IST)
Renault has unveiled the Triber MPV in Automatic Manual Transmission at the 2020 Auto Expo in India.
Feb 5, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
Renault will be unveiling its compact SUV, codenamed as HBC, in India at the 2020 Auto Expo
Feb 5, 2020 8:32 am (IST)
While the technical specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E has not been unveiled yet, the chances of thee car making it into the production lines are extremely slim.
Feb 5, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
The front fascia of the car gets a sleek pair of LED headlamps that are connected through the width of the car. The front fascia of the car gets a sleek pair of LED headlamps that are connected across the width of the car.
Feb 5, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
Here's how the Futuro-E looks like on the inside:
Feb 5, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
Here's a design render of the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E.
Feb 5, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
In light of India's love for SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E will bring he nuance of a coupe to an SUV.
Feb 5, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
Maruti Suzuki will be launching the Futuro-E that is reportedly based on the Wagon-R sold in India.
Feb 5, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it has stopped the manufacturing of all BS-IV vehicles from its lineup.
Feb 5, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
In line with the global push for electric vehicles, Maruti Suzuki believes that mass acceptance is crucial for success of new technology and continuity of business.
Feb 5, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
Maruti Suzuki will kick-off the 2020 Auto Expo by unveiling the Fututo-E concept in India.