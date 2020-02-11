Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra eXUV300 Electric Compact SUV Unveiled - Watch Video

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. announced its #DrivenByPurpose theme at the 15th Auto Expo and showcased a wide range of its concept vehicles, EVs, passenger and commercial vehicles, as well as technology solutions. Mahindra turned the spotlight on its range of electric vehicles and solutions, which include the Funster (a convertible roadster electric concept), the Atom EV, e-XUV300 (an electric version of the popular compact SUV), and e-KUV100 (India’s most affordable EV).

The Mahindra eXUV300

Mahindra’s electric compact SUV, the ‘eXUV300’, is an electric SUV is powered by a powerful motor that gives it instant acceleration and at the same time the refinement and quiet drive of an EV. The large battery capacity ensures a long-range that prevents any range anxiety. The eXUV300 has a new futuristic design with new features, smart and premium interiors with blue highlights to accentuate the new character of this SUV. The eXUV300 has been built on a platform that has a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP.

Apart from the concept car and three EVs, Mahindra also showcased two variants of the Treo, the Lithium-ion battery-electric 3-wheeler. There was also a display of a first-of-its-kind future electric vehicle architecture Mesma 350 (Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture), electric batteries and charging station to drive a connected experience for the consumer.

In keeping with the upcoming BSVI emission norms implementation, Mahindra has displayed mStallion, its range of advanced BSVI ready turbo gasoline direct injection, TGDi engines. Developed at Mahindra Research Valley, the mStallion range of gasoline engines have been designed, engineered, developed and tested to deliver cross varied driving and traffic conditions.

Mahindra also showcased its new division CERO (Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt. Ltd.), India’s first organised vehicle recycler. CERO stands for a world of zero-waste and zero-pollution through automobile recycling and reuse.

