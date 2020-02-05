Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra eXUV300 Electric SUV Detailed Image Gallery

Mahindra dropped the wraps on the eXUV300 compact electric SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo. The car comes with a host of changes in terms of styling, features and powertrain. Here are a few snaps the car.

[caption id="attachment_2488667" align="alignnone" width="875"] The electric version of the XUV300 sports plenty of changes in terms of design. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2488677" align="alignnone" width="875"] While the overall silhouette remains the same, a handful of crucial elements have been changed. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2488665" align="alignnone" width="875"] The headlights of the eXUV300 are radically different from the ones on the ICE version. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2488663" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2488679" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2488669" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2488671" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2488673" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2488675" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2488681" align="alignnone" width="875"] (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)[/caption]

