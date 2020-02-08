Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Funster Electric Sportscar Unveiled - Watch Video

In light of the upcoming BS-VI emission norms in India and the ongoing push for electric vehicles around the world, the 2020 Auto Expo has been a stage for manufacturers to show new EV offerings as well as their current models with new engines that comply to the upcoming norms. At its pavilion at this year's expo, Mahindra showcased three electric vehicles including the production-ready eKUV100, eXUV300 Concept and the Funster Electric sportscar concept.

The Funster exemplifies Mahindra's vision for performance electric vehicles and will serve as a source of inspiration for its models coming in the near future. With its dual electric motors and full-time AWD system, Funster offers an output of 308hp with a top speed of 200 kmph, clocking 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds. Funster is equipped with a high end 59.1 kWh battery pack, enabling an impressive range of 520 km on a single charge. The vehicle has a techy front end, floating tail lamps, sports-shoe inspired wheel arches and sporty interiors.

Apart from the concept car and three EVs, Mahindra also showcased two variants of the Treo, the Lithium-ion battery-electric 3-wheeler. There was also a display of a first-of-its-kind future electric vehicle architecture Mesma 350 (Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture), electric batteries and charging station to drive a connected experience for the consumer.

