Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Unveils eKUV100, India's Cheapest Compact Electric SUV

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. announced its #DrivenByPurpose theme at the 15th Auto Expo and showcased a wide range of its concept vehicles, EVs, passenger and commercial vehicles, as well as technology solutions. Mahindra turned the spotlight on its range of electric vehicles and solutions, which include the Funster (a convertible roadster electric concept), the Atom EV, e-XUV300 (an electric version of the popular compact SUV), and e-KUV100 (India’s most affordable EV).

eKUV100: India’s Most Affordable Compact Electric SUV

The eKUV100 provides the benefits of driving an SUV combined with the unique advantages of an electric vehicle. The eKUV100 is ideally suited for daily city commutes to schools, offices, malls, etc. It offers a peak power output of 40kW, a torque of 120 Nm and a range of 147 km, ensuring that daily commutes are easily covered. Fast charging can extend the range by 80 per cent within 60 mins. Its silent drive, coupled with an Automatic Transmission, offers a relaxing, fatigue-free driving experience in chaotic city traffic. In addition to smartphone connectivity, onboard computers will allow for remote diagnostics, cabin precooling, remote door lock/unlock, location tracking, monitoring your driving pattern and updates on the battery status as well. The eKUV 100 is priced at Rs 8.25 lacs (ex-showroom Delhi, post FAME benefit) for the base variant.

Apart from the concept car and three EVs, Mahindra also showcased two variants of the Treo, the Lithium-ion battery-electric 3-wheeler. There was also a display of a first-of-its-kind future electric vehicle architecture Mesma 350 (Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture), electric batteries and charging station to drive a connected experience for the consumer.

In keeping with the upcoming BSVI emission norms implementation, Mahindra has displayed mStallion, its range of advanced BSVI ready turbo gasoline direct injection, TGDi engines. Developed at Mahindra Research Valley, the mStallion range of gasoline engines have been designed, engineered, developed and tested to deliver cross varied driving and traffic conditions.

Mahindra also showcased its new division CERO (Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt. Ltd.), India’s first organised vehicle recycler. CERO stands for a world of zero-waste and zero-pollution through automobile recycling and reuse.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said: “As Mahindra enters its 75th year, our theme of Driven by Purpose will be the pillar on which we develop sustainable mobility solutions for the future. Our focus will not only be on growing our clean business unit through our electric mobility business but to also provide cleaner engines as we approach the implementation of BSVI norms. I am also delighted that Mahindra’s showcase this year reflects our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ philosophy while developing globally relevant mobility solutions”.

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. said: “What gives us a sense of pride today, is the display of our new M Stallion BSVI range of Gasoline Engines, which are truly world-class with the highest level of technology. It is fitting that we choose to display these engines at an important industry event like the Auto Expo. I am particularly proud of our new range of BSVI trucks which have had minimal changes and offer a hassle-free ownership experience. The launch of our Cruzio range of buses is another significant step toward making us a full-range player in the CV segment”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.